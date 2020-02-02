A sketchy Breath of the Wild 2 leak might've just revealed the official title and gameplay details

Nintendo might not reveal any new Switch hardware this year, but fans eager for news about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 might be in luck if a new 4chan leak with an official title and gameplay details is true.

The sequel to the widely successful Switch launch title was announced at E3 2019, and Nintendo has only dropped a few hints about how far along Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is via multiple job openings that were posted for the development team. However, an alleged leak that surfaced Friday may have revealed the upcoming game’s title and a handful of gameplay details — either that or it's a very spirited fan wish list.

The information comes from an anonymous user on the sketchy online forum 4chan. The user who posted the information didn’t disclose their sources or provide any evidence to back up their claims, but many of the assertions align with the trailer Nintendo debuted at E3 2019.

The most noteworthy bits of information are the title The Legend of Zelda: Bond of the Triforce and that Zelda would be a playable character that helps Link on his new adventure. Considering the prevalence of Zelda in the trailer, for them to be adventuring companions does make a lot of sense.

Here are all of the specific claims from the 4chan post:

Game logo and title revealed as Bond of the Triforce .

Trailer relatively soon.

Zelda playable in dungeons for puzzle solving. Switch between them in real time.

in dungeons for puzzle solving. Switch between them in real time. Zelda tags along with Link in the Overworld and now can harness the power of nature to assist Link such as changing the weather.

Animals will play a much larger role in the gameplay. Rideable bear shown in the trailer.

New enemies Leevers and Tektites and some sort of snake enemy shown.

Magic [gauge] seen. May be for Zelda.

Slingshot returns as well as a new plow looking weapons Link uses to [charge] into a large horde of enemies.

Visually looks a lot like BotW. Music playing is a remix of the Zelda 2 title theme.

Nintendo

The E3 trailer for BotW 2 implied fans would finally get to play as Princess Zelda in the sequel, or at the very least that she would be a more consistent companion to Link. The two of them are seen exploring an ancient ruin where they find Ganondorf’s mummified corpse that reanimates to pose a new threat to Hyrule.

If that’s actually the case, a title like Bond of the Triforce would make a lot of sense.

The Triforce is a three-part ancient relic left behind by the Golden Goddesses Din, Nayru, and Farore after they created the world and left Hyrule behind to ascend into the heavens. The three pieces are called the Triforce of Power, Wisdom, and Courage, respective. These are almost always associated with Ganondorf (Power), Zelda (Wisdom), and Link (Courage).

BotW 2 will introduce Ganondorf incarnate, instead of a more godly creature like Calamity Ganon. With the possibility that Zelda will be playable, a title like Bond of the Triforce seems right on the money. Could the game explore the relationship between Link, Zelda, and Ganondorf somehow?

Plus, it’s better than the janky sounding Breath of the Darkness rumor that surfaced on 4chan in October.

Nintendo

This latest set of 4chan leaks also states that Zelda would be crucial in helping Link traverse dungeons and solve puzzles. That aligns with two previous job listings suggesting BotW 2 would have many more dungeons sprinkled in. The new game could pull inspiration from past Zelda titles like Twilight Princess which featured nine expansive dungeons plus two mini-dungeons.

To top it off, other job openings also mention that the team is focusing on developing new enemies to battle. The alleged leak mentioned three classic monsters from other Zelda games: Leevers, Tektites, and a serpent enemy that might have been referring to Rope. Besides Ganondorf, Nintendo hasn’t teased any of the baddies gamers might be faced with in BotW 2, but introducing iconic enemies from other games would be a fun bit of fan service that series diehards would undoubtedly love.

We might never be able to verify these BotW 2 rumors, but they align with some clear trends teased in the game’s trailer that also link up with Nintendo job listings. The 4chan poster may have just connected all the dots based on public information about the sequel, carefully crafting a fake leak. For now, take all of this with a bit of skepticism.