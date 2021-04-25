People seem to talk a lot about workspace ergonomics, but sitting up straight matters when you’re gaming, too. According to a 2018 study, good posture affects performance — so if you want to do well at Call of Duty, it certainly can’t hurt to make sure your TV setup allows you to sit properly (and it also helps to make hours of gaming much more comfortable). That means making sure your TV is at eye level which is why the best TV stands for gaming are here to help lift your TV to the ideal height. Some stands have adjustable heights, which can be great if you don’t have a lot of space to play with, but it might not matter as much if you can experiment with moving your seating closer or further from the TV. Swiveling stands can help with comfort, too, if you don’t always sit in the same place.

Gaming is a hobby that can come with lots of cables, consoles, and accessories, so when you’re choosing a TV stand, you’ll want to look for options with plenty of storage and convenient access points. Some stands have specialized storage for organizing games and controllers, while others simply have storage that could work for gamers. Some entertainment centers with cabinets have a lot of space to offer if you’d rather not stash your gear out in the open, too. An open back or multiple ports for cord management can make switching between different game consoles less of a hassle. Finally, it probably goes without saying, but before you commit to the TV stand of your dreams, make sure it can handle the weight and size of your gaming TV, and that it fits well in your space.

If you’re looking for the ultimate TV stand for gaming, you’ve come to the right place. These top-rated options on Amazon have everything you need for the perfect setup.

1. A TV stand for gaming with specialized storage

If you like every last controller, game, and set of headphones to have its place, this game storage TV stand has the specialized storage you crave. It has built-in shelving and racks designed to hold up to four game controllers, three consoles in an upright or flat position, and 12 video games. It even has hooks for your headphones, Guitar Hero guitars, or other accessories. And it also holds a 37-inch flat panel TV or monitor — so long as it’s no more than 80 pounds.

The TV stand’s open design makes connections and wires easily accessible. It’s made from sturdy steel rods with adjustable feet that shouldn’t scratch your floor. The height, however, isn’t adjustable, so make sure you have enough space place the stand the appropriate distance from your couch so that you don't strain your neck.

While the stand requires some assembly, Amazon reviewers report it’s super easy to put together. “I assembled this in about ten minutes,” reported one reviewer. The stand comes in red or black.

According to a fan: “I bought this for my son to go in his room. He loves it! He put it together himself. He likes that he has a place to put his gaming systems and his controllers and headphones, so the cords don't get tangled up. It was easy to modify/change as you don't have to assembly it exactly like the pictures, you can place the side trays and holders in different locations. It seems pretty sturdy, and it took my kiddo less than 15 mins to put it together.”

Assembled dimensions: 33.75 x 19.75 x 29.38 inches (width x depth x height)

2. An adjustable TV stand that swivels

For the ultimate in comfort and plenty of adjustability, the FITUEYES universal swivel floor TV stand is a good pick. The TV stand lets you adjust the height of the TV (the stand can be as tall as 54.6 inches or as short as 48.3 inches), as well as the height of the two storage shelves, so it meets most needs. And whether you’re gaming with friends or just like to change up your seating, this stand’s swivel action can keep up; it can swivel 30 degrees to the left or the right.

The TV stand can fit 32- to 65-inch TVs weighing up to 88 pounds. The two shelves can each hold 33 pounds of equipment, though at 15.7 by 11.4 inches (width by depth) they don’t have a ton of storage space, so you shouldn’t expect them to serve as your sole equipment storage area. That said, for a few items, the shelves are totally handy, especially since the back of the stand has cable management clips to keep your wires tucked neatly out of view, and you can always place items on the base as well. The TV stand itself measures 25.6 by 15.7 inches at its widest part (the base), making it ideal for small spaces.

Amazon reviewers suggest that this stand is easy to assemble in less than an hour, but that it can be helpful to have an extra set of helping hands.

According to a fan: “This thing is awesome.! It's perfect for a multi-console minimalist setup. [...] The main bar is sturdy and supported by an encasing. I have a TCL 55 inch S425 mounted on it and no problems so far. You can shift the tv to the left or right a few degrees to adjust the angle. It's about almost 6 feet tall. The main shelf at the bottom is glass material [...] It's more than enough room to fit a vertical console. I have my old consoles in the vertical position and it fits more than fine. The two top shelves are WAY smaller [...] I have a PS 4 Pro (with a headset, external hard drive, and 2 controllers) on the top one and an X Box One X (with 2 controllers) on the bottom one. So far it's been holding up."

Assembled dimensions: 25.6 x 15.7 x 48.3 - 54.6 inches (width x depth x height)

3. An entertainment center with cabinets

If you want an attractive piece of furniture that can hold your TV and all your gaming supplies without being too obvious about it, this Sekey entertainment center is the way to go. Made from oak-stained medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and powder-coated metal, the stand should blend with the rest of your living room (and look good doing it). It supports a 60-inch flat panel TV that weighs up to 70 pounds and has eight shelves, four of which are hidden behind cabinet doors, to hold your consoles, controllers, games, and more. Cable management holes in the back of the TV stand keep cords out of sight but accessible.

This definitely isn’t a TV stand for smaller spaces, since it measures about 58 inches wide and doesn’t have an adjustable height, but it’s a nice piece if you have the space. It has a 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon after more than 1,000 reviews, and though assembly is required, reviewers report that it’s relatively easy to put together in a few hours.

According to a fan: “Looked for an entertainment center for quite some time before purchasing this one. Didn’t want to break the bank but wanted something to tuck games and consoles away. Everything fits very nicely, and the adjustable shelves are a plus! It has large holes in the backing to pull wires through. Our 55” TV sits nicely on top without looking too big for the piece or weighing it down. [...] overall very happy with the piece.”

Assembled dimensions: 57.99 x 18.03 x 23.82 inches (width x depth x height)

4. A basic TV stand for gaming

There’s more to the Ameriwood Home Galaxy TV stand than meets the eye. Not only does it hold a 50-inch TV weighing up to 70 pounds (though the brand also sells versions of the stand designed for 65- and 70-inch TVs), it also has two storage cubbies hidden inside the body of the stand, in addition to two fixed shelves (one of which is also the base). Five portholes in the stand make cable management simple.

Made from a combination of MDF, particleboard, and glass, this TV stand is sleek and simple, not to mention compact enough to fit in a smaller space so long as you’re able to match it to your eye level. The 29.5-inch height of the stand isn’t adjustable, but Amazon reviewers note that you can make small adjustments to the height of the TV depending on how you mount it. Reviewers seem to love this piece, which has more than 4,200 user reviews on the site and an overall rating of 4.3 stars. Choose from three different colors.

Assembly is required for this TV stand, and the manufacturer suggests that two people are needed for the job. Reviewers seem to back up this suggestion, noting that the instructions are clear but the process can be a little tedious for many.

According to a fan: “This stand is perfect for small spaces, it's sturdy, my Xbox fits perfectly underneath, and the little cubby holds all my favorite games. Also pretty easy to put together.”