Whether you’re looking for a sturdier upgrade to the kickstand on your Switch or want to find a portable charging stand that will allow for gameplay at the same time, there are a variety of styles and features to choose from. The best Nintendo Switch stands are all portable, and feature convenient charging capabilities and angled viewing for comfortable gameplay. Plus, stands are available to suit all Switch models and price points.

What to consider when choosing a Switch stand

First, decide if you’d like your Switch stand to double as a charger. Many options feature charging docks in the stand cradle that can fully charge your device in as little as two hours and enable seemingly endless gameplay. Most of them can use the charging adapter that comes with the Switch charging dock but be sure to check their requirements as they don’t usually come with a charging cord. If you decide to go with a non-charging stand, most of them still enable you to charge your Switch with your own charging cable while playing and have convenient slots and openings that reduce cable bending.

Also, consider the extra features that some Nintendo Switch play stands have to offer. Some stands offer one fixed angle, while others have adjustable angles that can be set for optimal viewing. Other models allow for extra connectivity that supports TV mode via HDMI cable and wired controllers (sold separately) for customized gameplay. You’ll also find some stands with grip enhancers and game storage that are great for travel. No matter which one you choose, be sure to check each stand's Switch model compatibility, as some may not be compatible with the OLED and Lite models.

With these considerations in mind, keep scrolling for the best Nintendo Switch stands available on Amazon.

1. A popular officially licensed Nintendo Switch stand

With over 17,000 five-star reviews, this licensed Switch stand is a popular pick and is compatible with all Switch models, according to reviewers. It features three adjustable viewing angles (30, 50, and 60 degrees) and can be folded flat for portability. Plus, a convenient gap in the device cradle allows you to use the Switch’s charging cord while playing. The stand has rubber grips on the bottom to prevent slipping, and it’s available in four other colors/themes, including Zelda, Pikachu, and one that comes with Mario-themed analog caps.

One reviewer wrote: “This thing is the best investment I've ever made for my Switch Lite. I used a kickstand on my Lite case and a playstand/dock before because I mainly play in tabletop mode with a pro controller.... But it was always difficult to get the dock at the right angle or charge with the case, this thing is a lifesaver! It can tilt to whatever angle I need it at, the holes for the charging cord make it super effecient with space, it folds so you can probably fit in any decent size travel case, plus unlike with the dock, I can fit my switch in it with the rubber case still on it! Best 12 bucks I've spent on ANY accessory for my switch so far, I use this stand 9/10 times I play. Plus I use it with my phone when I want to watch something on it for extended periods. I cannot recommend this product enough and am so happy I chose to get it!”

Compatibility: Switch, Switch Lite, OLED | Dimensions: 6.69 x 3.9 x 0.98 inches

2. A reviewer-favorite with a 4.8-star rating

This reviewer-favorite Nintendo Switch stand can be used for all Switch models as well as tablets and phones measuring 4 to 10 inches, making it a great travel accessory. It’s made of durable aluminum material and has nonslip rubber on the bottom for extra security. The opening in the bottom of the device holder supports charging via cable while in use (but the cable is not included), and it can be folded flat for easy portability.

One reviewer wrote: “My partner and I both use one of these for our Nintendo Switches (along with wireless controllers), and they work great. Very stable, the adjustable angle is nice, and the hinges on this are snug. The height leaves plenty of room to plug a charging cable into the Switch without having to bend the cable. Folds up very small for travel. Not super light, but it's made of steel so that's expected. The rubber feet are attached well, thick, and very grippy.”

Compatibility: Switch, Switch Lite, OLED | Dimensions: 4.1 x 3.3 x 5.1 inches

3. This Switch grip with a built-in stand

This multi-function stand can be used in two ways: either as a tabletop stand (with or without the Joy-Con controllers removed) or as an enhanced ergonomic grip for a more comfortable playing experience. It features five cartridge storage slots for Switch games, heat emission holes to keep your device cool, and built-in padding for extra protection. This stand is compatible with the Standard and OLED; however, it doesn’t provide a secure fit for the Lite. It’s available in either black or white, and at just $17, this all-in-one storage, grip, and stand is a steal.

One reviewer wrote: “I was skeptical about the asymmetrical form factor and thought that it was just some hokey gimmick, but actually it's AMAZING. Say goodbye to your hands and forearms feelings stiff or falling asleep. This grip facilitates extended use of your switch in handheld mode. If you're vacillating about getting this, consider this your sign to go ahead and buy it now.”

Compatibility: Switch, OLED | Dimensions: n/a

4. This charging stand with an HDMI adapter

This small, portable dock is about a fifth of the size of the original Switch charging dock and allows you to play while charging in tabletop mode. It features an HDMI port (cable not included) for 4K HD display on a TV, as well as USB ports (two USB 2.0, one USB 3.0) for controllers and adapters. A button on the back lets you switch between tabletop and TV mode, and an LED light indicates when you’re in TV mode. What’s more, nonslip mats, ventilation holes, over-power, and short-circuit protection help keep your device safe. You can use the original Switch wall charger with this stand, and it’s compatible with Switch and OLED models. Reviewers also report that it can be used as a charging dock for the Switch Lite, but that model does connect with televisions.

One reviewer wrote: “I use this both for travel and as a smaller dock I can keep on my desk for streaming Switch games. It's perfect for both uses. The toggle for TV vs handheld mode is great for travel - you can use this on a plane to hold your switch instead of the sketchy kickstand then use pro controller for max comfort. Easy to hook up in a hotel or desk while using little space.”

Compatibility: Switch, OLED | Dimensions: 3 x 2 x 4 inches

5. This highly rated basic black stand

For a reliable Switch stand that won’t break the bank, this Amazon Basics Playstand fits the bill. It offers three adjustable viewing angles, a cable groove for charging while in use, and nonslip rubber feet to keep it in place. The collapsible design is great for traveling, and one reviewer wrote the stand is “lightweight but is sturdy.” It’s also backed by a one-year limited warranty.

One reviewer wrote: “Before we just used the little kick stand on the back of the switch and it always fell over, but now...whether it's in the car, on the table, on the floor, or wherever, the Switch stays put and can be viewed by all the players. It is nice that it folds up so easily that if need be it can lay flat. It is very lightweight and does a exactly what it is supposed to do. Great buy for the price!”

Compatibility: Switch, Switch Lite, OLED | Dimensions: 5.67 x 4.41 x 0.61 inches

6. A sleek stand that’s versatile

Compatible with all Switch models, as well as tablets and smartphones between 4 and 12 inches (up to 0.55 inches thick), this is one Switch stand that can be used for all of your viewing needs. The adjustable design can be set to any angle between 15 and 100 degrees, folds flat for easy traveling, and has silicone pads to protect your device from slips and scratches. The stand is made of durable ABS plastic, measures less than 5 inches tall, and is available in either white or black to suit your preference.

One reviewer wrote: “Fantastic lightweight, sturdy stand that holds my phone, 11 inch iPad Pro and Nintendo Switch well. I’ve used metal stands before which are not great for travel or EDC since they’re heavier. This one is plastic so it’s light but doesn’t compromise on stability or sturdiness at all.”

Compatibility: Switch, Switch Lite, OLED | Dimensions: 4.7 x 4.2 inches

7. A Pokemon-themed charging stand

If you’re looking for a fun, themed stand for your Nintendo Switch, consider this Pokemon stand and charger. The Poke ball design holds your Switch at a 45-degree angle for easy viewing and features a soft backrest and a nonslip rubber bottom. It can provide a full charge in 2.5 to 3 hours, offers short-circuit, overcurrent, overvoltage, and over-temperature protection, and measures approximately 2 inches tall. While this stand doesn’t come with a charging cord, it is compatible with the original Switch AC adapter and works with all Switch models, including the OLED, according to a reviewer. Just keep in mind, the brand notes the cradle may not fit thick Switch cases — though the maximum size isn’t mentioned.

One reviewer wrote: “This item is great. It is so small and portable, making it so much easier to use than the original switch dock. The latch that connects it is very strong, so that the switch, when plugged in, doesn’t fall out or anything. It’s very stable. Also, you can keep your switch charging and upright while playing. You can just slot in your switch, take out the controls, and it will be charging while you play. Overall, an incredible accessory that am really happy I got. Would definitely recommend.”

Compatibility: Switch, Switch Lite, OLED | Dimensions: 2.04 x 2.04 x 1.57 inches

8. A mini Switch stand/charging dock

This mini triangle-shaped Switch stand doubles as a charger and is compatible with all Switch models. It uses a USB charging cable (not included), is designed with over-current, over-voltage, and short circuit protection, and provides a 45-degree viewing angle while in use. This tiny stand weighs just 2.12 ounces yet is capable of fully charging your Switch in just 2.5 hours. Plus, it’s available in five colors, including gray, light green, and yellow, to match your gaming style. However, reviewers report you can’t use it with a case on your Switch.

One reviewer wrote: “I wanted to dock my switch lite while charging and occasionally use if I wanted to play with a pro controller since the lite doesn’t have built in stand. This works perfectly and doesn’t take up room.”

Compatibility: Switch, Switch Lite, OLED | Dimensions: 2.09 x 2.05 x 1.3 inches

Also great: A car headrest mount for travel

Using your Switch while in the car is a great way to pass the time, and this car headrest mount offers a comfortable viewing angle by securing your Switch to the back of a headrest. Simply wrap it around the headrest and fasten it via hook and loop closure. While this mount was specifically made for the Nintendo Switch, it can also hold tablets that range from 7 to 10.5 inches and provides a secure fit with soft silicone rubber bands. Keep in mind that it does need to wrap fully around the headrest to work, so it’s not suitable for headrests that connect to the seat in the middle or don’t have a gap underneath.

One reviewer wrote: “This is great!!! We go on a lot of road trips.... this secured an iPad, Nintendo switch & iPad mini (not all at once). And when I say secured, it was in there good! no turn or stop made devices fall out.”

Compatibility: Switch, Switch Lite, OLED | Dimensions: n/a