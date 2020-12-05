Switches aren’t cheap, so they’re worth protecting. The best Nintendo Switch screen protectors are tough enough to withstand day-to-day use, and don’t interfere with gameplay.

There are two main types of screen protectors: plastic and tempered glass. Both will help protect your Switch’s screen, but tempered glass offers slightly more protection (plus a sleek, glossy look). On the other hand, plastic PET screen protectors are typically thinner than tempered glass, and are much easier to apply than their TPU predecessors. Since the screen on the Switch tablet itself is made of plastic, the haptics (aka the feeling of touching the screen) will likely feel more natural when using a PET protector.

Regardless of whether a screen protector is made of glass or plastic, a few key details to look out for are the thickness and surface hardness. Thinner protectors will help your Switch tablet glide seamlessly into the docking station and will look less noticeable while playing in handheld mode, but they won't necessarily provide less protection. As for surface hardness, most screen protectors will advertise their scratch resistance using the Mohs hardness scale. Most tempered glass protectors boast a 9H hardness rating, which indicates that it can resist scratches from the hardest pencil. PET protectors fall lower on the scale, but still protect the device’s screen from scratches and are slightly cheaper to replace.

You'll also want to consider opting for a screen protector that offers extras like a privacy filter, glare reduction, or a sturdy application card to squeeze out air bubbles. Most protectors will come with an application kit to minimize dust, but some users swear by applying the protector in a steamy room or having a canister of compressed air on hand to ensure a bubble-free screen.

With that in mind, here are the best four Nintendo Switch screen protectors currently on the market. Note that all of our picks are designed for the 2017 and 2019 Switch models, and aren’t compatible with the Switch Lite.

1. These tempered glass screen protectors with 50,000+ fans on Amazon

Material: Tempered glass

Hardness: 9H

Thickness: 0.3 millimeter

These screen protectors from amFilm are made with tempered glass and come with the Switch community’s seal of approval. The included hinge strips help you to position the protector correctly, and the set includes a great lifetime warranty that one reviewer likened to having “free refills."

In addition to two screen protectors, the application kit also comes with wet wipes, a microfiber cleaning cloth and a squeeze card to push out any initial air bubbles. Once the protector is applied, the oleophobic coating reduces fingerprints on the glass while remaining 99.9% transparent. If the screen does become smudged, it’s easy to clean with a microfiber cloth and glass or eyeglass cleaner.

One reviewer wrote: “I can unequivocally say that my son would have twice already broken his switch screen if it wasn’t for this screen protector. Twice he cracked the screen protector but the switch‘s screen thankfully wasn’t damaged at all thanks to this product. Just buy it and don’t give it a second thought. Another plus is how easy it is to install.”

2. A pair of glass screen protectors with a user-friendly application kit

Material: Tempered glass

Hardness: 9H

Thickness: 0.24 millimeter

This two-pack of screen protectors from Orzly has over 20,000 ratings on Amazon with a 4.5-star rating overall. The tempered glass is thin enough so that your Switch will still dock smoothly, but it produces a great portable gaming experience with 94% light penetration. The Orzly protectors also feature an oleophobic coating to reduce fingerprinting, but at 0.24 millimeters, they're slightly thinner than the amFilm glass protectors. Orzly also offers a two-year limited manufacturer warranty, and reviewers noted that the customer service is excellent.

For application, the screen protectors come with alcohol swabs, a microfiber cloth, an applicator card to squeeze out bubbles, hinge stickers for placement, and stickers to remove dust on the Switch screen.

One reviewer wrote: “I bought this 5 months ago when we got our Switch, but the screen protector didn't have its first test until today. It passed with flying colors. Cracks were visible, but it peeled off easily in one piece with no residue left behind and no damage to the screen. I had the new cover installed in 5 minutes. (So glad these came in a pack of 2!) Considering how difficult most screen protectors are to install, these are some of the easiest I've ever used. The alcohol wipes and microfiber cloth do an excellent job preparing the surface before installation, and I had no issues with the dust sticker. Will be purchasing again to have on hand for the next accident!"

3. These ultra-thin film protectors

Material: PET plastic

Thickness: 0.1 millimeter

Hardness: Not specified

Maxboost is known for producing great glass phone screen protectors, but they also make excellent PET protectors for the Nintendo Switch. At 0.1 millimeter thickness, it’s the thinnest of our picks, which makes for an even more natural feel while using the touch display, and it's almost impossible to catch on the sides of the dock. Since these protectors are made with PET, they do offer less scratch and impact protection than tempered glass, and the hardness is not given by the brand.

This three-pack of protectors comes with wet and dry wipes to remove dust, guiding stickers, a plastic squeegee to remove bubbles, and a QR code to access the step by step instructions, which reduces paper waste.

There’s a lifetime warranty in case the protectors become scratched over time, and the hydrophobic and oleophobic coating works to repel both water and oil from fingertips. However, reviewers noted that smudges can be somewhat difficult to remove when they do occur.

One reviewer wrote: “I've used the Maxboost screen protectors on several things before and always been satisfied with the product. They fit very well and using the instructions the installation only takes a few minutes. Getting a couple of extra screen protectors in the package is just an added bonus. Fingerprints wipe off easily, the screen is not distorted, it does not affect playability and you can hardly tell it is even on there. It's simply cheap insurance for something that can easily be broken. This is something that should be the first thing any owner does.”

4. A 3-pack of anti-glare screen protectors

Material: Tempered glass

Hardness: 9H

Thickness: 0.33 millimeters

If you are looking to outfit multiple devices or want back-up protectors in case you mess up an application, this set of tempered glass screen protectors from Hestia Goods offers a great value at less than $2.50 per sheet. With a 0.33-millimeter thickness, these have a slightly higher profile than some of the other picks, but are still thin enough to allow smooth docking and touchscreen capability. There’s also an oleophobic coating to reduce smudging, and the clarity is top-notch at 99.9% transparency. Hestia’s screen protectors are anti-glare and anti-blue light as well.

In case of damage, Hestia offers a lifetime replacement warranty for the protectors. Some reviewers wrote that the application process for these protectors was difficult, but most users had few issues thanks to the provided cloth, hinge stickers, and cardboard smoothing card.

One reviewer wrote: “I bought this for my son's switch as he's pretty rough on his electronics. We also have ceramic tile floors throughout so anything that will keep this screen from getting damaged is needed. We bought a case but that can only do so much and no protection when he's actually [playing] with it. The screen protector went on easily enough, and has a nice fit. It doesn't alter playing time at all and he barely notices a difference. Overall a great purchase and great idea to have.”

5. This protector that keeps your gameplay private

Material: PET plastic

Hardness: 3H

Thickness: 0.42 millimeter

Whether you’re trying to keep your game to yourself or are embarrassed about the state of your Animal Crossing island, the Anti-Spy screen protector from Celicious reduces the lateral angles from which you can view the screen from 180 to about 30 degrees while also protecting your console. Due to the many layers needed to protect and mask your screen, it’s the thickest protector on this list at 0.42 millimeter.

It’s also the priciest model on this list, but it’s a small premium to pay if you value your screen’s privacy. The protector itself is made out of PET, but it has a glossy finish that resembles glass. At 80% transparency, it’s one of the more opaque options on this list, but it’s a byproduct of the narrowed field of view. If you want four-way privacy, Celicious also offers a privacy plus option that further obscures your screen from view of strangers, as well as additional finish options like vivid and matte.

Like other PET screen protectors, it’s a little more finicky to get it on a Switch without bubbles, so you’ll want to be extra vigilant about removing dust before applying.

One reviewer wrote: “Usual Celicious quality, easy to put it on, clear screen even as a privacy screen. You need to make sure there is no dust or air when you apply [...] The angle you can see may not be 30 degrees, but I feel it is ok for Switch as you might want to have a bit wider angle to see when you play with someone else ;) So five stars from me.”