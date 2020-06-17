4 best Nintendo Switch cases for under $25

The Nintendo Switch has some outstanding games and it’s a great travel companion. It would be a tragedy if your Switch had an ill-timed tumble that rendered it kaput.

That situation can be avoided with one simple purchase: a case. You can purchase a case for your Nintendo Switch for $25 or less, mitigating the damage from a nasty fall and protecting it from scuffs and scratches. Cases can be an annoying additional expense, but you don’t need to spend a lot to get something functional and easy on the eyes.

4. Mumba Switch Carrying Case

While it would be great if you could hire a personal bodyguard for your Nintendo Switch, the Mumba Carrying Case is the next best thing. It can store your entire Nintendo Switch travel setup, including numerous fitted slots for game cartridges and memory cards. There’s even a big mesh pocket for other accessories.

Mumba’s case is lined with a thick casing, making it nearly impossible to suffer fall damage. If you search for the Mumba case on YouTube, you’ll find numerous videos of people dropping the case from unreasonable heights. Unless you’re regularly standing more than 10ft from the ground, you have nothing to worry about with a Mumba case.

3. Mumba Dockable Case

If you often swap between playing Switch on your TV and handheld mode, consider the versatile Mumba Dockable case. It provides raised cushioned edges on all four corners of the console, stopping any major damage. It also comes with grips, facilitating a more comfortable gaming experience without making the console clunkier.

The Mumba Dockable Case is designed to be docked without a hassle in sight and fits perfectly with the Mumba Switch Carrying Case if you’re planning to travel.

2. ProCase Carrying Case

While creating a tiny impenetrable fortress around your Switch is the safest option, it might not be the most fashionable. The ProCase has a felt exterior and a microfiber interior, ensuring your Switch’s safety while keeping you trendy. According to its manufacturer, the case is designed to protect your console from scratches, dust, and bump damage. The ProCase can hold up to five Switch Cartridges and a few accessories. It does the job for preventing basic scratches and scuffs when used inside another bag, but won’t offer much in the way of drop protection. You can purchase the ProCase for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite.

1. iVoler Ultra Slim Portable Hard Shell for Nintendo Switch Lite

If you’ve wondered why the Nintendo Switch Lite can’t go a bit lighter and more affordable with cases, you’re not alone. iVolver’s case protects your Switch, stores up to 10 game cartridges, and comes in a variety of color options that match your Switch Lite.

Once you’ve got a case, make sure you own the best games Switch has to offer.