5 best Switch games for Nintendo newcomers

The Nintendo Switch is portable, fun, and sales are popping off during quarantine. Recent months have seen a record number of Switch sales and even scalpers attempting to sell the console at an inflated price. If you’re one of the many new adopters to the console, it can be difficult to know where to start your collection. Sure, there are single-player classics like Super Mario Odyssey and Breath of the Wild, but what land lays over yonder? Where do you go after finishing those titles? We’ve curated five titles perfect for Nintendo novices, which can be enjoyed alone or with a few pals.

5. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

You’ve likely seen a few posts regarding the game on social media. It’s the game where you can live a zany, but meditative outdoorsy life without leaving the comfort of your own home. Your days can be spent managing an island, installing amenities, farming produce, acting as mayor or simply hanging out with your friends. You can befriend natives, who are all cutesy bipedal animals, or you can join your real-world friends. Animal Crossing can handle up to four simultaneous players on the same console. If you head online or connect to another console, your party can balloon up to eight. You’ll get into all sorts of hi-jinks.

4. Pokémon Sword and Shield

Pokémon is often treated as a recurring fad – it’s huge for a few months upon release then the craze dies down until the next generational debut. That doesn’t seem to be the case with Pokémon Sword and Shield. The two versions have sold more copies than any title since 2006’s Diamond and Pearl. It’s easy to see why, with new additions like alternating Max Raid Battles, giving you a reason to return each month to catch exclusive Pokémon.

Raids can be played with up to four pals. It’s also never been easier to manage your Pokémon. You can collect ‘mons with efficiency using Pokémon Home, controlling your PC from mobile devices. If you haven’t been into Pokémon for the last decade, Sword and Shield are the perfect place to jump in. You’ll be just in time to play the franchise’s first DLC expansion ever, when it’s released in June.

3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario Kart has always been a go-to party game, but there’s inevitably some debate as to which version reigns supreme. Some prefer Double Dash for its innovative gameplay, others say the battle system on Mario Kart 7 can’t be beaten. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe includes all your favorite old school features.

Double Dash’s two-person Karts return for the first time since the 2003 game. There are numerous additional characters like Splatoon’s Inklings, Breath of the Wild Link, and it integrates Mario Kart 8’s DLC content seamlessly with the base game. Not to mention, Battle Mode has been tweaked to perfection. If you want to steer your friendship in a fun direction with up to 12-player multiplayer, pick up Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

2. Diablo III: Eternal Collection

Although Diablo III has been on the market since 2012, it remains your best option for a four-player co-op RPG adventure. Diablo III has been polished and built upon immensely since it was first released. In 2014, Blizzard added the massive Reaper of Souls expansion, which was immensely more difficult than the base game and distributed loot in a more satisfying fashion. In 2017, they added the fun new Necromancer class. When the game was brought to Switch in 2018, it included every addition and packaged in some Nintendo exclusive content, like Legend of Zelda costumes.

If you play Diablo III on Switch, you’re playing the most polished version of the best co-op title released in the last decade. It has more than 40 hours of gameplay to enjoy with your friends online or locally. Buy Diablo III if you like spending time with friends.

1.Luigi’s Mansion 3

The main difference between Luigi and his brother was once just their height disparity. However, in the numerous spin-off titles, Luigi has come into his own. Mario is the serious brother who saves the world, while Luigi is a lovable goofball with slapstick adventures like the Luigi’s Mansion series. This is the best Luigi’s Mansion title since the series launched in 2003. The goof factor has been turned up 100 percent, making a tale that’s enthralling for both kids and adults. There are all sorts of silly shenanigans to enjoy solo, or with up to four players.

If you’re looking for a game to play with your kids or a significant other, Luigi’s Mansion 3 will give you a great time with tons of activities to keep you entertained. Nintendo recently released a $10 multiplayer DLC, adding hours of joy and Luigi’s 1970s persona, Groovigi. Buy this game if you like joy.