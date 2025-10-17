Hades II has been out of Early Access in the wild for a few weeks now, and while there’s tons of variation in its multiple runs already, some players may be looking for a way to mix things up even more. If that describes you, and you happen to play on PC, mods provide an opportunity to tune the game more to your liking.

So far, most mods focus on adjusting difficulty, which makes a lot of sense given how tough of a game it can be. Luckily, we had a look around and compiled the best mods for Hades II we’ve found so far.

Infinite Hammer Upgrades

Infinite Hammer Upgrades takes the limits off your Daedalus boons. Supergiant Games

For raw strength, the Daedalus hammer offers some of the best upgrades in Hades II, letting you power up your basic attacks and sometimes adding entirely new effects to their Omega versions. By default, you can only get two Daedalus upgrades per run, but Infinite Hammer Upgrades removes that restriction, letting it show up as often as any other boon. This mod doesn’t guarantee that you’ll get more Daedalus upgrades, so it’s not quite as overpowered as it would be otherwise, while still opening the possibility for some truly wild builds.

More Resources

Rather than adjusting the game’s difficulty directly, More Resources simply gives you double the amount of items like ore and flowers when you find them on runs. That allows you to purchase crucial upgrades earlier, which will make the game easier, without detracting too much from the challenge. The mod is also configurable so you can adjust how much your resource collection is boosted.

Favor of the Gods

Getting close to NPCs is more rewarding with Favor of the Gods. Supergiant Games

One of the most interesting mods available for Hades II yet is Favor of the Gods. Rather than adjusting the game’s difficulty directly, it adds a set of new incantations you can perform at the Crossroads. Each spell is linked to a specific god or other NPC, and you can only perform them if your relationship with that character is strong enough. Favor of the Gods gives you a new goal to work toward, with granting anything from bonus Nectar pickups to new ways to earn Bones, while making it more rewarding to build up your relationship level with NPCs.

Free Cosmetics and Music

Make it far enough into Hades II and you’ll be able to customize the Crossroads with decorations and music, as well as giving your familiars new costumes — all of which comes at a pretty steep cost. That is, unless you’re using Free Familiar Cosmetics, Free Cosmetic Upgrades, or Free Music Purchases, which do exactly what they sound like and take the costs away. These mods might take away a bit of motivation to collect the resources you normally use for cosmetics, but the trade-off might be worth it, letting you customize your home and your pets much earlier.

Randomize Favorite Songs

One incantation in Hades II lets you randomize which song plays in the Crossroads, selected from everything you’ve unlocked so far. Randomize Favorite Songs makes it so you’ll never have to come home to a track you don’t like, by only randomizing the selection from songs you’ve marked as favorites. It’s a simple and effective way to make the Crossroads feel more cozy, though just note that the current version of this mod isn’t available on NexusMods like the rest, and it’s instead found on a different website.

No Harvest Minigames or Animations

Skip animations and make resources just a touch easier to collect with No Harvest Minigames or Animations. Supergiant Games

This mod is mostly about convenience, but also offers a potential boost to how many resources you collect. With No Harvest Minigames or Animations, you’ll collect resources instantly without having to pause for the short cutscene that usually plays, and you won’t have to perform the minigames for collecting Grasp or fishing. That does make a couple of familiars just slightly less useful, but mostly it’s about not having to sit through the same animation repeatedly or risk missing out on rare resources.

Always 5 Upgrade Choices

Not to look a gift horse in the mouth, but some Hades II boons are just better than others. There’s nothing more annoying than fighting through a tough battle only to be given the choice between three lackluster options as rewards. Always 5 Upgrade Choices makes it more likely you’ll find something you want in your upgrade choices by doing exactly what it sounds like — giving you five instead of three every time you earn an upgrade.

Hades II is available now on Nintendo Switch and PC. Mods are only available on PC.