After the reveal earlier this month, Battlefield 6 has become the most anticipated game of the fall. It’s since shot to the top of Steam and PlayStation’s most pre-ordered games list. Its upcoming beta already has well over 24,000 concurrent players on Steam alone, despite not being active yet (people must really love that iconic menu theme). And there’s plenty of positive buzz from those who played the game early.

With the hype train charging full steam ahead, it’s worth examining what’s in store for those who want a chance to play the game early, and what’s included in the biggest version of the game when it releases this fall.

Here’s everything you need to know about Battlefield 6’s Phantom Edition, and the game’s upcoming beta set to begin this weekend.

What’s Included In Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition?

The Phantom Edition is made for players obsessed with getting a head start in their favorite multiplayer shooter. DICE

If you’re the kind of player who obsesses over one multiplayer shooter a year, going out of your way to buy every battle pass and obtain every unlock, Battlefield 6 is releasing a special version of the game just for you. The Phantom Edition of the game will provide some early-game goodies for multiplayer sickos, as well as a bunch of exclusive skins to flaunt your fandom.

The most useful inclusion in the package is the “BF Pro Token,” which grants players 25 tier skips, unspecified exclusive unlocks. These players will also get the game’s first Battle Pass included.

The rest are cosmetics, most of which can’t be obtained any other way. These include the Phantom Squad Soldier skins, two weapon skins, a vehicle skin, a weapon charm and weapon sticker, an operative dog tag, and an XP boost that doubles the rate at which players earn unlocks and levels.

The Phantom Edition can be purchased for $99, around $30 more than the base game.

What’s Included In Battlefield 6 For Those Who Pre-Order?

Less than a week after its reveal, Battlefield 6 has become the most pre-ordered game of 2025. DICE

If you’re someone looking to reserve your copy before launch, Battlefield Studios is throwing in a special bonus for jumping on the train early. The Tombstone Pack includes some special bonuses for those who pre-order.

These players will receive a Gravediffer character skin, as well as an exclusive soldier pack, weapon charm, weapon stick, player card for lobbies, and weapon package. These players will also get a 60-minute XP boost set. This pack most crucially doesn’t include the game’s first battle pass.

The Tombstone Pack is included in the Phantom Edition.

How To Get Into Battlefield 6’s Multiplayer Beta Early

Battlefield Studios has made it extremely easy to partake in its upcoming multiplayer beta a few days early. If you’re someone who tried to get into Battlefield Labs earlier this year following the promising reveal, you’re in luck. Everyone who signed up for a chance to get into the program earlier this year, whether they were approved or not, will get an invite. Electronic Arts is also offering invites to those who subscribe to the Pro tier of EA’s service, EA Play.

The easiest way to get into the beta early, however, is through Twitch. All players must do is connect their Twitch account to their EA account. If you don’t have an EA account, simply sign into EA’s client using your Xbox, PlayStation, or Steam account at this link. Then link your primary Twitch account and head over to the popular streaming site during the beta’s early access period.

Watching any content creator streaming the beta on August 7 or 8 for at least 30 minutes will grant you a code via a Twitch drop, letting you access the beta immediately. That code must be redeemed through EA’s Battlefield website. If you’re unable to get in for any reason, fret not: the beta will be open to everyone across Xbox, PlayStation, Epic, Steam, and EA Store starting Saturday, August 9.

When Does Battlefield 6’s Multiplayer Beta End?

The open beta will take place across two weekends. The first is August 9 and 10. The second will take place August 14 through August 17. After that, players will have to wait until the game’s release in the fall.

Battlefield 6 arrives on October 10, 2025 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.