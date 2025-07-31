Battlefield 6 Is Already The Best Multiplayer Shooter I’ve Played In 2025

Battlefield Studios, the four-entity super team crafting Electronic Arts’ most important release of the year, has talked a big game since announcing Battlefield 6. They spoke of understanding the community after years of falling short of the franchise’s storied reputation. They’ve mentioned prioritizing player feedback and returning to the series’ roots. As a disgruntled fan who bounced off the last game within weeks of launch, this was what I wanted to hear. But I was still skeptical.

After more than four hours with Battlefield 6’s multiplayer, I can now say that the super team’s confidence isn’t misplaced. Despite being three months from release, Battlefield 6 is the most fun I’ve had playing a multiplayer shooter all year long. And while much of what makes this game special isn’t necessarily new, it’s refreshing to see DICE and company finally get a grasp on what makes Battlefield tick. “To me, I see this game as the spiritual successor to Battlefield 3 and 4,” David Sirland told journalists and streamers shortly before we went hands-on with the game. That captures Battlefield 6 perfectly.

There’s little in the way of gimmicks in Battlefield 6. There are no over-the-top weather events or special branding for its satisfying environmental destruction. The game isn’t even set during a historic conflict. This is a meat-and-potatoes, contemporary Battlefield experience. And while that might not sound exciting, having an updated version of a game players haven’t enjoyed since 2013 makes it feel fresher than ever.

Battlefield 6 is the first modern-day Battlefield game since 2013. DICE

Battlefield 6 refocuses the series. It scales back the gargantuan 128-player clashes of Battlefield 2042 to a more manageable 64 players, which means a quicker game that feels more meaningful moment to moment. As expected, players take part in objective-based modes that typically involve capitalizing on chokepoints, and either advancing or defending those points.

Destructible maps took a backseat in the last few Battlefield games, but they’re front and center in Battlefield 6. Most of the maps I played featured buildings that could be torn apart and even collapse under enough duress. Like Battlefield 4 and the Bad Company series before it, this is more than just a visual treat; it’s a critical part of team strategy. Blow a hole in a wall for more direct access into an interior. Shoot out the ground underneath a group of enemies to get rid of their high ground. Leveling a building means denying both teams crucial cover. It all feels like a natural evolution of how destruction was used in the series’ most beloved games.

The operators of Battlefield 2042 are thankfully gone, and have been replaced by the traditional four-class system. As expected, each class has specific equipment that’s useful in particular situations. The Assault class is a trigger-happy tank capable of taking damage, making them perfect for leading the charge into enemy territory. Engineers can repair vehicles, take more explosive damage than the average soldier, and spawn with a rocket launcher for attacking enemy machines. Recon are your snipers who can spot enemies automatically and use motion sensors and other gadgets to reveal their locations. And the Support class can revive teammates, drag them away from the line of fire, and supply health and ammo as needed.

Level destruction is front and center in Battlefield 6. DICE

It’s unfathomable that DICE ever messed with this core formula, as Battlefield 6 proves just how perfect it is. I gelled with the Support role immediately, but all four classes proved effective and fun. I was never upset about playing Engineer when needed, and on flatter maps with long sightlines, switching to Recon to counter snipers picking off my teammates was just as engaging as my preferred class.

A lot of credit goes to how good the game feels to play, as Battlefield Studios put a lot of love into its movement and gunplay mechanics. Players automatically peek from behind cover when it's time to aim. You can sprint while crouched, and I never felt restricted when going prone. While it's not quite as flexible as Call of Duty’s omni-movement system, all these small changes make this feel like a step toward modernity for the series.

The player’s nimbleness doesn’t steal any of the thunder that Battlefield is known for. Weapons still kick and bellow with each shot, giving them the weight the series has always nailed. Hit markers provide the perfect amount of feedback when you tag an enemy. The boots-on-the-ground combat is kinetic, but gunplay remains as sturdy as ever.

That’s the overall takeaway with Battlefield 6. It’s not doing anything fancy or outside its well-established wheelhouse. But it’s Battlefield at its absolute best, with all of its parts polished to perfection. Moment-to-moment, the game feels incredible to play. The maps are inspired by the best in the series, with some classics, like Caspian Border and Operation Metro, returning. It’s a masterclass in audio design and looks every bit the big-budget blockbuster.

Battlefield 6 is the first time in a while that it feels like the series understands its greatest strengths and is actively leaning into them. It’s not adding any unexpected wrinkles to what fans want. It’s barely expanding beyond what the series was over a decade ago. But after 2042 shook things up considerably, a new entry that’s less keen on rocking the boat is the refresh this series desperately needs. The game is still months away, but from the handful of hours I played, Battlefield 6 is already a frontrunner for 2025’s best competitive shooter.

Battlefield 6 arrives on October 10, 2025. Its open multiplayer beta takes place on August 9, 10, and 14 - 17.