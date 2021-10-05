Here’s exactly when you can play the Battlefield 2042 open beta

Battlefield 2042 could be the future of first-person shooters. DICE’s latest entry in the long-running franchise sees players clash in ginormous 128-person battles. But Battlefield 2042 is entering a crowded market dominated by games like Call of Duty: Warzone and Halo Infinite. Will it survive? You can decide by sampling the open beta ahead of the game’s November 19, 2021 launch. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Battlefield 2042 open beta start date?

Battlefield 2042 open beta start times, visualized. Electronic Ars

You can begin downloading the Battlefield 2042 open beta on October 5, 2021. It should be available for download by accessing your native digital store.

When you can start playing the open depends on a variety of factors. Players who pre-ordered Battlefield 2042 or subscribe to EA Play can start playing on October 6 at 3 a.m. Eastern. (Remember, any Game Pass Ultimate subscription also grants access to EA Play. You can also purchase a month of EA Play for 99 cents, but watch out for that auto-renew.)

On October 8 at 3 a.m. Eastern, the beta will become accessible to all players.

When is the Battlefield 2042 open beta end date?

The Battlefield 2042 open beta will end for all players on October 10 at 3 a.m. Eastern.

What is the Battlefield 2042 open beta file size?

If you’re planning to enjoy the Battlefield 2042 beta, make sure your system has space available. According to the Twitter account BFBulletin, the file sizes are as follows:

PS4 – 20.731 GB

PS5 – 16.506 GB

Xbox One – 9.34 GB

Xbox Series X|S – 17.23 GB

PC 17.7 GB

EA / DICE

What modes are in the Battlefield 2042 open beta?

Battlefield 2042 has three gameplay playlists – All-Out Warfare, Battlefield Portal, and Hazard Zone. Each playlist has exclusive modes. For example, All-Out Warfare features classic Battlefield modes like Conquest and Breakthrough.

This open beta exclusively focuses on All-Out Warfare and the Conquest game mode. In the game mode, your team is tasked with controlling multiple spaces across a single map. The longer you can maintain control, the more points your team will accrue.

Vehicles like tanks and ATVs need to be utilized if you’re having trouble traversing the map.

This mode is designed for large-scale battles involving 128 players. You’ll be limited to 64 player matches if you’re playing on Xbox One or PlayStation 4.

What maps are in the Battlefield 2042 open beta?

DICE has announced that Battlefield 2042 will include 13 maps at launch. The Battlefield 2042 open beta will have a much smaller pool. You’ll only be able to play on the Orbital map during the open beta.

Orbital is described as a medium-sized map that takes place in Kourou, French Guiana. It centers on a rocket, which will automatically attempt to launch after an in-game time is reached.

If the launch goes off without a hitch, the rocket will enter space. If the rocket sustains enough damage prior to the launch, the surrounding map will be permanently altered by debris. This can be strategically used to help your team control a specific area.

In addition to the rocket, Orbital also features Battlefield 2042’s other big obstacle: tornados. The superstorm will appear on the map during random intervals. It could easily turn the tides of a dog fight or defeat a powerful helicopter. The rocket will be automatically destroyed if the tornado touches it.

Who are the Battlefield 2042 open beta Specialists?

Battlefield 2042 won’t feature a single-player campaign, but the multiplayer does have a story led by playable characters known as Specialists. Each one has unique abilities based on classic Battlefield classes like Support and Engineer. You can play as four Specialists in the open beta:

Webster Mackay – based on the Assault class. Has access to a grappling hook and can move swiftly.

Maria Falck – based on the Support class. She can heal allies from a distance and revive fallen comrades.

Pyotr “Boris” Guskovsky – based on the Engineer class. He uses a sentry firearm that can tag enemies

Wikus “Casper” van Daele – based on the Recon class. He has access to a drone and movement sensor.