Everything you need to know about the Battlefield 2042 technical test

The future of war is nearly here. Battlefield 2042 will take place in the near future, allowing players to use a mix of present-day and futuristic weaponry. Trailers have offered glimpses of how this will look, but EA has yet to show a full Battlefield 2042 match.

The wait is about to be over. This summer, you can be one of the first to actually play Battlefield 2042 in the upcoming technical test.

Unlike a beta, a technical test is designed for devs to obtain statistics on very specific parts of the game. They often have less polish and fewer features than betas, since they’re earlier in development. Betas are typically released very shortly before a game launches, and EA has announced plans for one in September. That said, the Battlefield 2042 technical test is a great chance for players to get their first warts-and-all look at the upcoming game

Here’s everything you need to know to get involved.

When is the Battlefield 2042 playtest start date?

The technical test will be spread across six playtesting sessions, between August 12 and August 15. Five of the tests will last three hours, and one will last nine hours.

What platforms have the Battlefield 2042 playtest?

The Battlefield 2042 technical test is currently exclusive to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

A sample battlefield in Battlefield 2042. EA DICE

How do you join Battlefield 2042 playtest?

If you’re interested in joining the technical test, you can put your name in the hat by registering for the EA Playtesting website. Signing up does not guarantee access. You’ll receive an email within the next week if you’ve been randomly selected to take part in the technical test.

Emails have already begun to go out.

What’s included in the Battlefield 2042 playtest?

Features and maps available in the technical test have not been disclosed. The goal of it is to gather a few thousand players to test elements of the latest Battlefield 2042 build. The test was originally supposed to happen in July but was delayed to allow cross-play for testers.

Is there cross-play in the Battlefield 2042 playtest?

Yes. During the technical test, you can play with others across all available platforms. You’ll also have access to cross-progression. You can reach level 10 on PlayStation then jump over to Xbox with that progress.

A few vehicles on the battlefield. EA DICE

What PC specs do you need for the Battlefield 2042 playtest?

If your PC isn’t up to snuff, you won’t be able to enjoy the Battlefield 2042 technical test, even if you’re accepted. Here’s what your PC needs:

Minimum specs:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD FX-8350

Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K

Memory: 8GB

Video Memory: 4GB

Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 560

Graphics card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

DirectX: 12

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Recommended specs:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 4790

Memory: 16GB

Video Memory: 8GB

Graphics card (AMD): Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060

Graphics card (NVIDIA): AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

DirectX: 12

When is the Battlefield 2042 beta?

Don’t fret if you were rejected from the Battlefield 2042 technical test, more chances to play are on the way. There will be an open beta for Battlefield 2042 in September. It will be open to all players. You can receive early access to this beta if you pre-order any version of the game.