Every ‘90s kid knows the wisdom of TLC’s hit song “Waterfalls”: stick to the rivers and the lakes that you’re used to. In essence, it’s an “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” mentality that favors pragmatism over passion. And it doesn’t matter if we’re talking about pop music or cinematic universes or video game franchises, the challenge here lies in recognizing what you do well and doing it again in a way that both meets the standard and feels fresh. This is easier said than done, but a new addition to the Xbox Game Pass roster proves it’s possible to play to your strengths even when you step into new territory.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden arrives from Don’t Nod as an action-RPG that’s unusually intimate for the genre: a story-driven duet about two ghost hunters whose partnership, and choices, form an emotional foundation that defines the experience. Best known for their narrative-driven Life is Strange series, Don’t Nod excels at serving up these meaty interpersonal dynamics. Banishers has plenty of that, but also ups the action, albeit with varying degrees of success. It’s a spooky, splashy escape that’s perfect for a long weekend of dreary weather and reheated leftovers.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden follows Red mac Raith and Antea Duarte, partners and lovers who hunt restless spirits in 17th-century New Eden. After a disastrous mission leaves Antea dead and bound as a ghost, the pair must decide whether to uphold their vow to help the living or pursue a forbidden ritual that could resurrect her at a terrible cost. As they investigate hauntings across the settlement, their choices reshape the fates of grieving families, vengeful spirits, and their own relationship. It’s a morally charged tale about love, loss, and how far we will go to save the people we love.

Don’t Nod always leans into its storytelling through its protagonists. Banishers is no different. Red is brusque and haunted, Antea is more measured but wounded in ways that are gradually revealed. The writing breathes life into their relationship, and top-tier voice acting brings weight to every scene.

Their dynamic is not just a plot device but a mechanic all its own that you get to play with. Your decisions don’t only rearrange optional dialogue; they change how the pair trust each other, who gets saved or sacrificed, and ultimately how New Eden’s mysteries get resolved. The result is a narrative that feels personal, frequently melancholic, and occasionally devastating in a way that lingers after the credits.

Antea’s supernatural skills add another layer to an already complex world. Don't Nod

The story structure itself blends investigation, hauntings, and moral choices. It’s a familiar blend of branching consequences and moral ambiguity without reading as a retread of their well-known Life is Strange formula. Rather than a teenager’s coming-of-age, this is a mature, gothic fable about grief, community, and what we leave behind. Stakes feel grounded because the town of New Eden is small and human. The mysteries are local and thus more affecting. Because the choices are tied to relationships and to tangible outcomes for characters you meet, playthroughs invite curiosity about “what if” permutations.

Combat is where Banishers will split its audience. The game adopts basic action-RPG systems like swordplay, ranged options, and special ethereal abilities in your battles against ghosts and other paranormal forces. In general the combat is serviceable and occasionally thrilling, especially when encounters are thoughtfully staged to emphasize the characters’ unique tools. But this is not a combat-first title. If you play primarily for narrative beats, combat rarely upends the experience; if you’re looking for an action-packed adventure, you’ll likely feel more frustrated than not.

Atmosphere is where Banishers truly soars. Don’t Nod’s art direction leans into a rain-dark, almost Appalachian gothic: small towns, ruined homesteads, spectral echoes, and a soundtrack that underscores loneliness and dread. The world is compact and dense. Exploring New Eden has a sense of closeness where every house and field holds a story. This makes the game perfect for sessions where you want to sink into mood and mystery rather than sprint through bullet points.

Dreary New England landscapes feel tailor made for the post-Thanksgiving pre-holidays slump. Don't Nod

The key to Banishers is to lean into its pacing. The narrative unfolds in clear, digestible arcs that reward multi-hour play sessions without requiring marathon endurance. The game follows clear rhythms that are easy to slip into. You have your investigations, a few focused combat passages, and consequential conversations paired with long, relaxed gaming stretches where you can let the story unfold. Meaningful choices invite a second run to see how alternate decisions reshape outcomes and relationships. And it’s just as pleasant the second time around. Banishers’ moody world is the sort of place you want to sit with, headphones on, and explore without interruption.

No game is without faults. Some players will find the combat less polished than the writing deserves; others may wish for a broader open world. But if you prize character work, morally complex choices, and an atmosphere that clings to you like fog, Banishers is a rare hybrid that’s equal parts story and sensory experience. It isn’t a perfect fusion of systems and narrative, but it succeeds in character, atmosphere, and consequence. In short, it’s Don’t Nod doing what it does best.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is available now on Game Pass. It’s also for sale on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.