Is the Marvel Cinematic Universe too unwieldy at this point? While the new films of the MCU are taking a streamlined approach to the massive canon that’s been generated since 2008, the next big Disney+ Marvel show seems dead set on rewarding fans of the MCU with plenty of cool details, connections, and payoffs. As teased at New York Comic-Con 2025, the MCU series VisionQuest is continuing the story that WandaVision started in 2021, but it’s also poised to reinvigorate the sheer coolness of the MCU’s once-novel interconnectedness.

Speaking at New York Comic-Con, the head of Marvel Television Brad Winderbaum said, “The less we say, the better. But what I will say about Terry’s [Matalas] vision for the show is that he knows the lore. So if you’ve been following the MCU all these years, you’re going to be very, very, very rewarded.”

Winderbaum is referring to the showrunner and creator of VisionQuest, writer and producer Terry Matalas, who very recently gave Star Trek fans a love letter in the form of 2023’s triumphant Star Trek: Picard Season 3. If there’s anyone in the genre TV business who knows how to bring back fans who might be feeling burnt out on stalled franchises, it's Matalas. And the key word here is rewarded. Instead of the MCU feeling like homework, it’s possible that the energetic approach with VisionQuest will remind fans of all the cool details from the past, rather than worrying about cameos that tease the future. At this point, Marvel could probably stand to have a little bit of nostalgia about itself, since so much of the brand has been fixated on teasing the next big thing.

That said, the exclusive NYCC VisionQuest trailer (which has not been released online yet) did reveal that this show is very much taking us forward into the future. And, just as Agatha All Along revealed an older version of Wanda and Vision’s son Billy, the Vision Quest trailer confirms that their other son, Tommy, will appear in the new series. Will there be more magic and metafictional surrealism in VisionQuest — à la WandaVision and Agatha All Along? The answer isn’t clear, but the new trailer did reveal human versions of Ultron (James Spader), E.D.I.T.H. (Emily Hampshire), F.R.I.D.A.Y. (Orla Brady), and J.A.R.V.I.S. (James D'Arcy). And, of course, Paul Bettany will appear as Vision and a human version of Vision.

So, with deep connections to the various Tony Stark AIs from the Iron Man movies, and a lot of metatextual context inherited from WandaVision, The Multiverse of Madness, and Agatha All Along, it seems that VisionQuest has a ton of interesting Marvel stories to play with. The question of how all of this canon will play out is still a secret for now, creating an air of mystery around the show which Marvel hasn’t had in awhile. While Doomsday and Secret Wars loom, it seems that the most exciting Marvel project might be closer to home.

VisionQuest is expected to hit Disney+ sometime in late 2026.