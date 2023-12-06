Baldur’s Gate 3 has been the talk of the town among PC and PlayStation 5 players since its respective release on the platforms on August 3 and 6 September 2023. However, Xbox Series X and S owners have had to bide their time until the grindy tactical role-playing game makes its way to their console of choice. Now, the only question hanging on Xbox players’ lips is when they’ll get to join in on the merriment everyone else has been enjoying for months.

When will Baldur’s Gate 3 release on Xbox?

Worry not, Xbox faithful, developer Larian Studios has made it explicitly clear that it has heard players' outcries wondering if they can expect Baldur’s Gate to release across all platforms within 2023. Larian Studio attempted to calm those FOMO-inspired fears in a tweet from its official X/Twitter account back in November with a tentative release date window.

“The game is on track for a December release,” Larian Studios wrote in a tweet. “ We’ll see you at The Game Awards for the World Premiere of the exact release date.”

And there you have it. Baldur’s Gate 3 will release sometime in December making it the opportune stocking stuffer for you and yours this holiday season. The Game Awards will be streaming live on December 7 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on YouTube, Twitch, X, and Facebook Live.

Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3. Larian

Will Baldur’s Gate 3 Be on Xbox Game Pass?

Good question. We can’t say for sure either way, but that seems like a definite possibility.

Why announce Baldur’s Gate 3’s Xbox release date at the Game Awards?

Why announce the official Xbox release date at The Game Awards, you ask? I posit it may have something to do with the fact that Baldur’s Gate 3 is a nominee for eight awards at the event. Those nominations include Best Multiplayer, Best RPG, Best Community Support, Best Performance (for Astarion actor Neil Newbon), Best Score and Music, Best Narrative, Best Game Direction, and the coveted Game of the Year award.

Suffice it to say, plenty of eyes are going to be on Larian Studios to see if this year’s dark horse will upset well-established franchises as it did during its sweep at the Joystick Awards weeks prior by beating out The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and Resident Evil 4 for the grand prize. What better way to usher in Baldur’s Gate 3’s Xbox Series X/S announcement while receiving industry-wide accolades as this year’s best video game? Talk about flexing on your competition before closing out the year.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently available on PlayStation 5 and PC.