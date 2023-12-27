Baldur’s Gate 3 frequently rewards players who take the time to painstakingly comb over every nook and cranny of its expansive world with a scavenger hunt for worthwhile, early-game items. Scouring an abandoned house in the Blighted Village (X: 26 Y: 424) unveils schematics for masterwork weapons. Here are the steps you’ll need to craft a Masterwork Weapon.

Where to find the masterwork weapon blueprints in Baldur’s Gate 3

Although Highcliff’s journal doesn’t disclose where you can find the blueprints for masterwork weapons, you won’t have to stray far to locate them. As the kids say, the call is coming from inside the house. The Eastern side of the very same building you’re in has a giant web covering a hole in the ground. Torch that web, grab the old key on the box next to it (for later), and leap inside the hole. If you pass a perception check, you should avoid a booby trap lying in wait for you on a wooden chest. Disarming the chest requires a level 10 Sleight of Hand check (quick save before attempting!). Inside, you’ll find Highcliff's Blueprints which reveal that you’ll need to use Sussur Tree Bark to craft the Masterwork Weapons.

Where to find Sussur Tree Bark in Baldur’s Gate 3

Sussur Tree Bark can be found at the base of a Sussur Tree in Dread Hollow in the caves of Underdark (X: -14 Y: -138).

Where the Sussur bark grows. Larian Studios

Be warned: You’ll have to battle some level-four Hook Horrors enemies with beefy health bars for that bark. Make sure your party has full health bars as well before engaging in battle.

What you get from crafting masterwork weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3

Once you retrieve the Sussar Tree Bark, return to the house where you got Highcliff’s Journal through the Shabby Wooden Doors on the other side of the building using that old key from earlier. Inside, you’ll find a blacksmith’s forge to construct your masterwork weapons by combining Sussar Tree Bark with common weapons.

Below are the three weapons you can craft:

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.