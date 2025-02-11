Obsidian Entertainment, the developer behind classics like Fallout: New Vegas and the underrated 2019 game The Outer Worlds, has been quietly releasing some of the best role-playing games of the last two decades. The prolific team has etched out an interesting lane for itself: focused RPGs that prioritize the quality of the experience over the quantity of content included. Obsidian’s next game, Avowed will continue the team’s hot streak, finally bringing it back to its high fantasy roots.

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s sure to be one of the year’s most memorable role-playing experiences.

When does Avowed release?

Players who purchase the Premium Edition get additional skins for party members and a few other bonuses. Obsidian Entertainment

Like all Xbox Game Studios games, Avowed will have both an early access period starting later this week and a wider release.

Those who purchase or pre-order the $90 Premium Edition will get to start this quest across Eora on Feb. 13 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. The premium edition includes some bonuses, including a digital artbook, the game’s soundtrack (which is quite good), and two premium skin packs for all four of your companions. The physical edition also includes a specialized letter from the developer, a map of The Living Lands, and a premium steelbook.

For everyone else, the game will be available on Feb. 18.

Will Avowed Launch On Xbox Game Pass?

The colorful, varied lands of Eora are a joy to explore. Obsidian Entertainment

Avowed will be available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers, as is standard for Xbox-published games. These players will have access to the new release starting Feb. 18. Those subscribed to the Core or Standard tiers of Xbox Game Pass will not be able to play the game.

For Ultimate subscribers who want to skip the five-day wait, there is a $25 Premium upgrade. Paying for the upgrade grants you all the advantages of the premium edition at a discount.

Avowed Download Sizes

There are several large open-world regions to explore in Avowed’s Living Lands. The city of Dawnshore in Avowed

Avowed comes in at a hefty 75 GB on Xbox Series X|S. On PC, it’s a slightly smaller 72 GB. Whichever way players decide to access Avowed, they can pre-load a portion of the game ahead of launch.

Where Else Can I Play Avowed?

For PC players interested in Obsidian’s next game, you have quite a few options on where to play Avowed. The game will be available for download on Steam, Battle.net.

For now, Avowed has not been announced for PlayStation consoles.

What Is Avowed About?

Avowed is set in the same universe as Obsidian’s isometric RPG series Pillars of Eternity. Taking place just a few years after 2018’s Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire, players create and assume the role of the Envoy, a trusted messenger for the Emperor of the Aedyr Empire. You’re sent abroad to investigate the spread of a mysterious plague known as the Dreamscourge. Along the way, you’ll meet companions, battle fierce threats, and find yourself entwined in the complex bureacracy and factions that inhabit the world of Eora.

