If you spend enough time reading about games, you probably have a series or two that you’ve always wanted to get into but just haven’t found the time. For me, that series (at least one of them) is the Atelier series. With dozens of games that may or may not connect to each other, it’s been hard to find an entry point into the alchemy-centric RPG saga, but with new details about the upcoming Atelier Yumia in hand, I’m confident that I’ve finally found my way in.

What most sets the Atelier series apart from other RPGs is its focus on alchemy. Plenty of games feature crafting in one form or another, but it’s the core of the Atelier games. And while they’re full of magic, the games’ stories tend toward simpler plotlines and light-hearted character relationships, rather than the save-the-world stakes that dominate much of the genre. Frankly, that all sounds delightful, and one of the biggest barriers for me and others who want to get into the series is deciding where to start.

Atelier Yumia’s latest trailer shows off combat and crafting changes for the long-running RPG series.

Enter Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land. First announced during a Nintendo Direct livestream, Atelier Yumia is currently set for a March 21, 2025 release. Its presence on Nintendo’s stage likely already got a lot of players interested in Atelier Yumia, and the details revealed since then have only made the new title more enticing.

Atelier Yumia already looks like a departure from the rest of the series in some major ways. As seen in both its debut and a new trailer, the story’s stakes appear to be higher than before, with protagonist Yumia and her party on a quest to uncover the truth about alchemy, which is forbidden in her world. This being an RPG, that quest inevitably entangles them with powerful magical foes trying to stop them.

Atelier Yumia moves its series into full real-time combat for the first time. Gust

Combat in Atelier Yumia is real-time, where most of the series is turn-based and the recent Ryza system is a hybrid of the two. There’s a possibility that its more intense story and combat could hurt the laid-back atmosphere of the game, but since Atelier’s battles have never been the series’ high point, a change could very well be in order.

What really has me interested in Atelier Yumia is how it looks to expand on the series’ staple crafting mechanics. The new entry in the series adds the Resonance Synthesis system, which requires players to figure out which ingredients “resonate” with each other in order to craft high-quality items. It’s not entirely clear what that system will look like, but it sounds like it will demand some experimentation to get the best results, which is a good thing for a game where crafting is so central. Unlike previous games in the series, you can also craft items while out in the field, rather than returning to your atelier (or workshop).

Getting to build your own cozy alchemy shop may be one of Atelier Yumia’s best features. Gust

But all that is just icing on top of what’s really gripping about the latest Atelier Yumia trailer. For the first time in the series, you’ll be able to build your own atelier. From what’s been shown off, the building system in Atelier Yumia looks simple but flexible, with options to start from pre-built models or go all in on creating your workshop from scratch. Putting time into making your atelier cozier will grant character bonuses, along with the obvious benefit of making a cute little home for yourself in the game. Outside of your atelier, you’ll also be able to set up camp in the field where you can cook and converse with your party members.

At its heart, the Atelier series is about characters and crafting. However the new real-time combat system and high-stakes story changes Atelier Yumia, it’s good to see developer Gust keeping the focus on those elements that set it apart. How it stacks up to other Atelier games is obviously still up in the air, but I’m obviously not the only one looking forward to making it my entry point to the series.

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land is set to release on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC on March 21, 2025.