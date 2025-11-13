In a lot of RPGs, crafting is essentially a form of fluff. It doesn’t make a ton of sense for Geralt of Rivia to stop everything he’s doing and hunt down ingots so he can make a new sword, but it gives you something to collect and a way to increase your power a little bit at a time. But done right, a crafting system can form the backbone of a great RPG on its own, and that’s always made the Atelier series an interesting one. It’s got all the RPG trappings of monster-slaying and uncovering ancient civilizations, but all of that is meant to support its real core: alchemy. Choosing just where to start with the sprawling series can be tricky, but a new trilogy package makes that decision a lot easier.

The larger Atelier series is mostly divided into trilogies focusing on similar characters or locations. Of them, the Atelier Ryza trilogy is one of the most beloved, as well as the most tightly connected as a trilogy. I’ve been interested in checking out the crafting-centric Atelier series for a while now, but my first foray into it with this year’s Atelier Yumia left me wondering if it might not have much to offer me after all. But now that I’m working through the Atelier Ryza Secret Trilogy Deluxe Pack, I’m pleased to say that I may have found my way in after all.

The Atelier Ryza DX trilogy is a charming trio of RPGs with a love of crafting.

All three Atelier Ryza games are now available in DX editions, which add extra story chapters, more playable characters, and other updates like more costumes and recipes. None of it necessarily feels essential, but it makes for a reason to return for series diehards and a better experience for newcomers like me.

The real reason to play the Atelier Ryza DX trilogy is what’s been there all along. Each game in the trilogy follows an adventurous teen girl named Ryza and her friends, who live on the idyllic but not terribly exciting Kurken Island. Ryza’s thirst for excitement leads her to begin studying alchemy in the first game, which begins as a way to help out around town and gain a little independence via magical crafting, eventually leading them to solve more existential threats facing the island.

Alchemy is at the heart of Atelier Ryza, and it’s an engaging puzzle from start to finish. Koei Tecmo

I tend to reach for slice-of-life anime series (or as I like to call them, “shows where nothing happens”) when I need to relax, and at least early on, that’s the exact vibe that Atelier Ryza captures. Even when the stakes get much higher, the mood always stays light, thanks largely to Ryza herself, who may not be a particularly complex character but remains extremely likeable nonetheless.

The alchemy in the Atelier Ryza series is a perfect complement to that tone, feeling challenging enough that it never gets boring while still being relaxing all the way through. My biggest issue with Atelier Yumia was how its alchemy felt simplified to the point of irrelevance, but Atelier Ryza strikes a nice balance between ease and complexity. When you want to synthesize an item, you need to plug specific types of materials (say, lumber or fuel) into nodes laid out on a map that’s unique to each recipe. Matching elemental affinities will unlock bonuses and open additional nodes, and since you can only use a certain number of materials in each recipe, using higher-level materials lets you get more benefits for the completed product. There are intricacies to the system beyond that, but from beginning to end, synthesizing items with alchemy feels like a satisfying but never stressful puzzle with a palpable sense of magic behind it.

Atelier Ryza’s story gets more intense as it goes on, but it never loses its charming core. Koei Tecmo

Alchemy is the star of the show, but that doesn’t mean Atelier Ryza’s combat is an afterthought. Battles blend turn-based and real-time elements, with enemies and allies attacking automatically when their turn is up, but giving you the option to select attacks manually for one party member at a time. The strategy of combat revolves around efficient use of resources, as normal attacks grant points you can spend on skills, and items can only be used a certain number of times before you recharge them by disabled other items or resting at home. The result is a combat system that feels fast-paced and easy to grasp while still rewarding smart strategizing over button-mashing.

I’ve yet to complete all 90 hours of the trilogy, but so far, the Atelier Ryza DX trilogy is pure RPG comfort food. Its combat and crafting alike are strategic and satisfying without ever feeling stressful, and its story is as charming as the games’ namesake. More than anything, they’re games about devoting yourself to a craft, and that journey has been more rewarding than I’d even expected so far.

The Atelier Ryza Secret Trilogy Deluxe Pack is available now on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC.