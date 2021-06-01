Everything you need to know about ARK: Survival Evolved Genesis Part 2

ARK: Survival Evolved Genesis Part 2 is finally expected for release very soon in advance of ARK 2, which means franchise fans everywhere are gearing up for the incoming launch. Want to know what time this massive DLC arrives on your platform of choice? Need a recap of all the new features headed to the game? We’ve got everything you’re looking for.

What are your favorite games and platforms of 2021, and what future releases are you most excited about? Take our poll!

When is the ARK: Survival Evolved Genesis Part 2 release date and time?

The Noglin can control the minds of players and creatures alike. Studio Wildcard

Despite being a few hours away from release, ARK’s developers at Studio Wildcard have yet to officially announce the release time for Genesis Part 2. We do know, however, that it’s slated for launch on June 2, 2021.

We’ll keep you updated on the precise release time as soon as it’s known, but for now, there are a few relevant time windows to be aware of that have correlated to major releases in the past.

Genesis Part 1 launched at 9:30 p.m. Eastern and endured a messy rollout on Xbox

Extinction launched promptly at 1 p.m. Eastern on the day of release.

Lately, ARK’s major updates have been dropping around 4 p.m. Eastern on PC and 11 p.m. Eastern on consoles. It’s possible Wildcard will continue this cadence for Genesis Part 2.

We wish we could offer a more precise release time at the time of publication, but we’ll do our best to update this section as soon as we know more. For up-to-the-moment news, the official ARK Twitter account and the Twitter account of ARK Community Manager Cedric Burkes are your best sources. Unfortunately, given that the release time is currently unavailable, Season Pass owners shouldn’t expect a preload either.

What new creatures, items, and features are being added in Genesis Part 2?

While we wait for Studio Wildcard to announce concrete launch plans for Genesis Part 2, here’s a quick recap of the highlight additions players can expect to experience once the DLC becomes available.

The Shadowmane has a teleport-like attack that can hit multiple foes. Studio Wildcard

Astrodelphis : This is essentially a space dolphin that has a saddle that can be equipped with thrusters and lasers, making it a great resource for traversal and combat alike.

: This is essentially a space dolphin that has a saddle that can be equipped with thrusters and lasers, making it a great resource for traversal and combat alike. Exo-mek : The Exo-mek is a huge robot that can be piloted by other players.

: The Exo-mek is a huge robot that can be piloted by other players. Maewing : The Maewing helps take care of your infant creatures and can also lure wild babies away from their parents.

: The Maewing helps take care of your infant creatures and can also lure wild babies away from their parents. Noglin : This creature can control the minds of players and creatures alike. If one is in your tribe, that means you can control them too.

: This creature can control the minds of players and creatures alike. If one is in your tribe, that means you can control them too. Shadowmane : It has a chain teleport strike attack that can hit multiple targets. It can also cloak nearby targets.

: It has a chain teleport strike attack that can hit multiple targets. It can also cloak nearby targets. Stryder : The Stryder is a robotic creature that can be used for harvesting or combat depending on the parts you use to build it.

: The Stryder is a robotic creature that can be used for harvesting or combat depending on the parts you use to build it. Summoner : There isn’t much known about this creature, except you can’t tame it and that it patrols the new Rockwell biome being added in the expansion.

: There isn’t much known about this creature, except you can’t tame it and that it patrols the new Rockwell biome being added in the expansion. Voidwyrm : This is a tek wyvern that we also don’t know much about. It was officially described as a “powerful and challenging new tame.”

: This is a tek wyvern that we also don’t know much about. It was officially described as a “powerful and challenging new tame.” New Tools: New tools include a Jar of Pitch, Minigun, a Net Projectile, a Tek Bow and Tek Pistol. There are also Egg Incubators, Canoes, Hoversails, Security Systems and more.

That’s all we know about ARK Genesis Part 2 for now, but we’ll update this information as soon as we learn more.