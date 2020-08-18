Respawn Entertainment's Apex Legends just received a number of crucial shakeups in Season 6 , and one of the most immediately exciting is the addition of a new Legend called Rampart who just might be the single most offensive character in the entire game.

"Rampart is a blue-collar, private business owner who just needs a big gun and a backpack full of scrap metal to get by in the dangerous, wild west world of the Outlands," her official description reads.

How exactly does she fit into Apex Legends Season 6 and how does her ability set her apart from the rest of the game's cast? Here's all that and more.

Who is Rampart in Apex Legends Season 6?

Tied directly to the overall Season 6 theme of "Boosted," Rampart is a "quick-witted modder" in the universe of Apex Legends who joins the Apex Games after an enemy gang torches her workshop and leaves her for dead. (Get it, she "boosts" weapons with wild upgrades!)

"Parekh climbed to the top showcasing pure skill using her custom-modded gear," her official description on EA's Apex Legends website reads. "She began taking jobs from smugglers, Syndicate members, and everyone in between." Rampart is an expert weapons modder, but she's also a hyper-capable combatant in her own right. In her "Stories From the Outlands" video published August 11, Rampart singlehandedly takes down multiple assailants before she's knocked out.

While not a villain in her own right, Rampart allies herself to the villain from Titanfall 2, Kuben Blisk, in order to become a contender in the Apex Games to presumably get some kind of revenge and make a more public name for herself. Based on her origin video, Rampart does have a friendly relationship with Bangalore and Gibraltar, so if it matters to players in any way, consider her something of an anti-hero.

What are Rampart's abilities in Apex Legends?

Tactical Ability: Amped Cover

Build a crouch-cover wall which deploys a full-cover ampex wall that blocks incoming shots and amps outgoing shots

Even though it can only face a single direction, Amped Cover offers players the opportunity to quickly mow down groups of enemies or even pick away at single foes from a distance with a sniper rifle. And because it can be combined with all of Rampart's other abilities, it gives her a kind of toolkit synergy that's a cut above the rest. It should combo really well with Gibraltar's Dome of Protection, but the defensive abilities of characters like Caustic and Wattson could also help teams hold down buildings while using one door to attack enemies at a distance.

Passive Ability: Modded Loader

Increased magazine/heat capacity and faster reloads/recharge when using LMGs and the minigun

A number of Apex Legends characters have situational abilities that make certain weapons a better choice than others, but nothing like this. Modded Loader makes wielding at least one LMG in battle a necessity. (Right now that's either the Spitfire or Devotion.) Otherwise, you're just missing out on the innate improvements to magazine and reload.

Ultimate Ability: Emplaced Minigun “Sheila”

Place a mounted machine gun with high ammo capacity, but long reload time, that anyone can use

At face value, Rampart's Sheila minigun looks like the single most powerful weapon in the game, which makes her a perfect candidate to always be on the lookout for Ultimate Accelerants so she can just deploy the turret as often as possible. The fact that you can combine it with Amped Cover and Modded Loader makes Emplaced Minigun seem overpowered. The one very obvious caveat here, however, is that just like with Lifeline's Care Package ultimate or Loba's Black Market Boutique, any player (including enemies) can access it.

What do Rampart's Legendary Skins look like?

Anyone can scroll through Rampart's Legendary Skins with the launch of Season 6, but Reddit user flapjack626 posted a video to the Apex Legends subreddit on August 17 skimming through all her skins.

There's Premium Finish , which looks like high-tech sporting armor with checkered prints and blue armor plating. A pun on "Devī," the Sanskrit word for "goddess," The Devi You Know mixes gold plating with a fibrous inner blue layer. Both Heritage Pride and Sari Not Sari put Rampart in traditional saris of different colors. The former is lime-green with blue and red fabric pieces mixed in. The latter is identical in overall design with blue and white colors.

Who is Rampart's voice actor in Apex Legends?

Anjali Bhimani at a fan event celebrating her role as Symmetra in 'Overwatch.' Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

If Rampart's voice sounds familiar to you, there's a good reason for that: Anjali Bhimani is a prolific TV actress perhaps most famous as the voice actor behind Overwatch's Symmetra. She's also credited for "additional voices" in Final Fantasy VII Remake and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, along with the voice of the goddess Kala in 2019's Indivisible.

In recent years, she's also had roles on television programs like Runaways, Young Sheldon, N.C.I.S, and Blindspot, among many others.