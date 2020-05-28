Summer is here. You can look all around you and the sun will be shining or being ravaged by climate change. Nevertheless, it’s June 1. For Animal Crossing: New Horizons this means you’ve got new Bugs, Fish, and Deep Sea Creatures to obtain. No matter how you play Animal Crossing, this is a big deal.

You could be a completionist aiming to fill up Blathers' museum after International Museum Day, or looking to make a quick Bell by pawning off the new critters for some quick bells. No matter your stance, here’s every new creature you can find during June.

Northern and Southern Hemisphere matters in Animal Crossing

At the start of New Horizons, all players have to select their Hemisphere in the real world, but what did that choice really mean?

New Horizons’ fauna differs based on where you live in the real world. Due to how seasons are experienced, folks in the Northern Hemisphere have access to a different selection of critters than those who reside in the Southern Hemisphere. The Northern Hemisphere is beginning to experience warmer months, so Animal Crossing reflects that, while also reflecting the Southern Hemisphere going into the Winter months. Their annual cycles run opposite in that regard.

Everyone will eventually have access to all the island creatures, but it will take quite a bit of time.

Any new bugs or fish you can catch in June can be added to your museum.

Animal Crossing June Fish - Northern Hemisphere

Once June 2020 rolls around, a whopping 14 new fish will become available for players on islands in the Northern Hemisphere.

Tilapia (800 Bells) are found in rivers all day. Dorado (15,000 bells) are found in rivers from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. Piranha (2,500 Bells) are found in rivers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Arowana (10,000 Bells) are found in rivers from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. Arapaima (10,000 Bells) are found in rivers from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. Saddled bichir (4,000 Bells) are found in rivers from 9 pm. to 4 a.m. Ribbon eel (600 Bells) are found in the sea all day. Suckerfish (1,500 Bells) are found in the sea all day. Whale Shark (13,000 Bells) are found in the sea all day. Great White Sharks (15,000 Bells) are found in the sea from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. Hammerhead Sharks (8,000 Bells) are found in the sea from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. Saw sharks (12,000 Bells) are found in the sea from 4 pm. to 9 a.m. Gar (6,000) are found in ponds from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. Giant Snakehead (5,500 Bells) are found in ponds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Animal Crossing June Fish - Southern Hemisphere

While Southern Hemisphere players don't get as many new fish next month as northern hemisphere players, there are still five new swimmers to look out for:

Pond Smelt (500 Bells) are found in rivers all day. Oarfish (9,000 Bells) are found in the sea all day. Squid (500 Bells) are found in the sea all day. Sea butterfly (1,000 Bells) are found in the sea all day. Stringfish (15,000 Bells) are found in clifftop rivers from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Animal Crossing June Bugs - Northern Hemisphere

Northern Hemisphere players can expect to find the following six new bugs on their islands in June.

Drone beetles (200 Bells) are found on trees all day Emporer butterflies (4,000 Bells) are found flying from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. Goliath Beetles (8,000 Bells) are found on palm trees from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. Mosquitos (130 Bells) are found flying from 5 p.m. to 4 a.m. Fireflies (300 Bells) are found flying from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. Rainbow stag (6,000 Bells) are found on trees from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players in the Southern Hemisphere only need to keep an eye out for three new bugs, one of which it has in common with the Northern Hemisphere.

Dung beetles (3,000 Bells) are found on the ground, rolling snowballs all day. Rajah Brooke's birdwing (2,500 Bells) are found flying from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Emperor butterflies (4,00 Bells) are found flying from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Animal Crossing June Deep-Sea Creatures - Northern Hemisphere

Northern Hemisphere players can welcome five new Deep-Sea Creatures to their waters in June.

Sea Grapes (900 Bells) can be found all day long. They have a small shadow and remain stationary. Mussels (1500 Bells) can be found all day long. They have a small shadow and attempt to swim rather slowly. Gazami Crabs (2200 Bells) can be found all day long. They’ll have a medium shadow and swim at a medium speed. Abalones (2000 Bells) can be located between 4 p.m. and 9 a.m. They’ll have a medium shadow and swim at a medium speed. Tiger Prawns (3000 Bells) can be located between 4 p.m. and 9 a.m. They’ll have a small shadow and swim at a medium speed.

Animal Crossing June Deep-Sea Creatures - Southern Hemisphere

Lobsters (4500 Bells) can be found all day. It has a large shadow and swims quickly.

If you're looking for even more info about the flora and fauna of New Horizons, be sure to check out the Animal Crossing wiki.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now for Nintendo Switch.