The Most Underrated Version of Among Us Just Got A Lot Less Expensive To Play

The most immersive version of the science fiction multiplayer game Among Us is getting a surprisingly cool update that should help boost its player count to the same level as the obscenely popular original.

Among Us 3D will be an entirely first-person version of the hit murder mystery party game, where players must sus out who among their crew’s ranks is the enemy imposter sabotaging their spaceship’s equipment. The first crop of screenshots of the game may look familiar to the most diehard fans, and that’s because it is: Among Us 3D is essentially Among Us VR converted for 2D screens.

The reveal trailer for the game shows players running around the now-iconic halls of the Among Us spaceship, and completing totally redone controls that will work with a mouse, keyboard, or controller. The Steam page for Among Us 3D says it will have all the same features as the VR version of the game, including proximity chat and more minigames. The game will also allow players to carry over cosmetics from the VR version.

Ahead of the game’s release sometime later this year, developer Innersloth says that a non-feature complete demo of Among Us 3D will drop in late February, during Steam’s online celebration of new PC games, Steam Next Fest.

For now, Among Us 3D has only been announced for PC. However, when asked about the possibility of a console port on X, Innersloth responded with an eyes emoji, indicating there are plans for such a version.

The new port is a no-brainer move for Innersloth. Among Us VR was first released in 2022 and was a masterful conversion of the sleuthing shenanigans of the original game. While it quickly became one of the biggest VR hits, selling over a million copies in just two months, that figure likely pales in comparison to the success of the original. Even as virtual reality games continue to evolve and improve, the hardware isn’t anywhere as ubiquitous as PC and mobile, the two platforms where Among Us first took off during lockdowns.

Among Us VR is one of the format’s biggest hits, selling over a million copies across three platforms. Innersloth

In recent years, ongoing support for virtual reality versions of other popular games has ceased due to dwindling player numbers. Last October, Mojang Studios announced that it would no longer update Minecraft VR come March 2025 due to its small player base. A study by the Game Developer Collective found that 56 percent of developers consider consumer interest in VR stagnating or declining.

By making a version of Among Us VR game compatible with traditional gaming hardware, Innersloth is giving what’s likely a niche port of its hit game a second lease on life by boosting its player numbers.

Among Us can be considered one of indie gaming’s most unlikely success stories. While it initially launched in 2018, the game didn’t hit its stride until the lockdowns two years later, when it became a pop cultural phenomenon. Everyone from school kids to U.S. elected officials played the game. The game is even getting a television adaptation starring Randall Park, Ashley Johnson, Yvette-Nicole Brown, and Elijah Wood.