The Most Underrated Alien Game Is Finally Coming To Console And PC

Not many people remember that the beloved horror sci-fi franchise Alien got a new game just last December. Alien: Rogue Incursion was a virtual reality romp through all the familiar tropes, bringing players closer than ever to the terrifying action. Unfortunately, the VR barrier to entry kept many players from enjoying this impressive title.

Luckily for Alien fans who’ve already been eating good in recent weeks, Rogue Incursion is coming to non-VR platforms this month — and it’s receiving a significant upgrade for the occasion. Alien: Rogue Incursion Evolved Edition allows players to jump into the game with just a controller or a mouse and keyboard, and developer Survios announced that the game will be released at the end of September for just $30.

The most interesting change to Evolved Edition will be the updated enemy artificial intelligence. Survios says the new subtitle is more than just a subtitle, as “the Xenomorphs have evolved to be smarter, faster, more adaptive, and harder to both predict and eliminate.”

The game’s visuals have also received a big update. The game will run at a smooth 60 frames a second, and feature a 4K resolution option, as well as higher quality assets, 3D audio, and DualSense integration on PlayStation 5, among other, still unrevealed features.

In Alien: Rogue Incursion, players step into the boots of rogue Colonial Marine Zula Hendricks. Set between 1979’s Alien and 1986’s Aliens, Hendricks is deployed to investigate a distress call on the remote planet of Purdan. There, she uncovers a secret blacksite facility overrun by Xenomorphs. With the help of her synthetic companion, Hendricks must fight to survive, and hopefully, escape this deadly planet.

The improved lighting and graphics will restore much of the atmosphere that was missing from the Meta Quest 3 version I played earlier this year. Survios

Tonally, the game is a mix of those two iconic films. As a Colonial Marine, Hendricks has access to several methods of self-defense, unlike a certain Amanda Ripley from the decade’s other great Alien game. However, being so greatly outnumbered means her equipment can only go so far.

The game originally launched on PC and the rarely supported PlayStation VR 2 in December 2024 to mostly solid reviews, but I was unfortunate enough to play the Meta Quest version released in February 2025. While the Quest 3 is a great piece of text, Alien: Rogue Incursion was clearly not optimal for it. Graphical stutters, jaggy, low-poly textures, and underwhelming lighting muddied what should have been a moody and atmospheric ride. The Meta Quest is the most popular headset on the market, which means most people who even have access to VR probably didn’t play the game in the way its developers intended.

As for the gameplay itself, it’s a mix of puzzle-solving and Metroidvania-style equipment checks. These elements were all fun and gelled well with the solid first-person shooter combat, even in the Meta Quest version. There were some moments when a xenomorph had a boneheaded moment, but it was still fun to experience the novelty of frantically managing an arsenal in VR.

Rogue Incursion’s Xenomorphs should make smarter decisions now. Survios

The improved AI of the Evolved Edition looks to squash that minor setback. It also looks like it significantly ups the number of monsters on screen. If this is a more action-packed version of the game, then Aliens fans should absolutely check this one out — it’s been years since the franchise has had a solid story-based FPS.

Alien: Rogue Incursion wasn’t included in our recent list of the best Alien games to play while watching the excellent Alien: Earth, mostly because of the VR requirement. But with this brand new way to experience a solid Alien adventure, I wholeheartedly recommend checking it out when it drops in two weeks.

Alien: Rogue Incursion Evolved Edition comes out September 30, 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.