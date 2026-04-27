You’d be hard-pressed to think of another sci-fi horror as influential and iconic as Ridley Scott’s Alien, the film that introduced the world to the jet-black, goop-covered murder machine known as the Xenomorph. The runaway success of the original film spurred a multi-media franchise consisting of four sequels, two prequels, last year’s interquel, two crossovers with the Predator movies, multiple comic books, and, recently, a television show, Noah Hawley’s Alien: Earth.

The Alien franchise has also had a long-standing relationship with gaming, starting all the way back in 1982 with the Atari 2600 adaptation of Alien. While that was a simple, Pac-Man-adjacent game, the progress of gaming as an art form opened the door to many other interpretations of the series, from arcade shooters to dense strategy titles. But it’s not controversial to say that one game stands acid-spitting-head and shoulders above the others, as the 2014 survival horror game Alien: Isolation breathed new life into film-to-game adaptations. After a decade of effusive praise, it was announced in 2024 that the developers at Creative Assembly were in early development on a sequel — and now we finally have a teaser.

There’s not a whole lot of context in the 25-second clip, which shows the interior of a spaceship before the hull doors open, revealing the rain-battered surface of a planet with one of the first game’s instantly recognizable emergency telephone save stations in the distance. Even with a lack of plot details or gameplay, the teaser is sure to get fans excited, given that it’s been 12 years since the release of Alien: Isolation, and two years since the sequel was first announced.

And the teaser does tell us something. The first game takes place on Sevastopol, a space station that Amanda Ripley visits to find the flight logs from the USCSS Nostromo’s doomed final voyage and hopefully gain some closure on her mother’s fate. Considering both the teaser and the Alien franchise’s exponential growth in scale, there’s a strong possibility that the sequel might bring us back from the recesses of space and place its story on an actual planet — and maybe it will even be LV-426, the mining colony overrun by Xenomorphs in James Cameron’s Aliens.

Isolation captured so much tension with just one alien; imagine hiding on a planet infested with them. Sega

Although the first game was a fairly self-contained affair, there’s also the chance that the sequel might try to tie more directly into the franchise’s other films. Alien: Romulus made a concerted effort to connect everything from the original film to Ridley Scott’s divisive prequels, which could make an Isolation sequel more inclined to engage with other films beyond the first.

But even if it doesn’t, there’s already so much anticipation for this game. Creative Assembly did a remarkable job recreating the aesthetic, mood, and iconography of Alien, and the opportunity for players to revisit that lo-fi, nihilistic, and altogether terrifying vision of humanity’s future with controller in hand is just as exciting as seeing the next installment in theaters.