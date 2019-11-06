Terry Bogard’s full Super Smash Bros. Ultimate moveset, explained

Terry Bogard joined the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster in November 2019. Game director Masahiro Sakurai gave an in-depth look at the fourth DLC character to join Nintendo’s iconic fighting game during a 45-minute live stream.

Terry is the protagonist of SNK’s Fatal Fury series, which debuted in 1991 with the release of Fatal Fury: King of Fighters. The breakout title quickly became widely popular in arcades worldwide and inspired ten more Fatal Fury games and 20 King of Fighters titles over more than two decades.

For franchise fans, Terry is on par with Ryu and Ken from Street Fighter. Unsurprisingly Nintendo’s iteration of Terry works a lot like his fighting game counterparts.

Sakurai included all of Terry’s most iconic moves. He’s available now as part of the $24.99 Fighter Pack or can be purchased separately for $5.99 at the Nintendo eShop. Here’s a complete breakdown of the new DLC fighter’s move set.

What are Terry Bogard’s passive abilities in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

Terry will automatically face his opponent during one-on-one battles, just like Ryu and Ken. That means players won’t have to tilt their joystick to the side to adjust their positioning if the character they’re fighting jumps or rolls behind them.

Terry has a Dodge Attack, which lets him uppercut immediately after spot dodging. Nintendo

He’ll also be able to immediately attack out of a spot dodge. Dodge in place by hitting the shield and down button simultaneously and then immediately hitting the A or B button to pull off a quick uppercut.

Terry will be able to cancel the animation of his normal attacks by quickly inputting a special move. So if you jab and immediately input a B move, the second ability will cancel the ending animation of the jab and come out immediately. This will allow Terry to string together deadly combos if moves are entered in quick succession.

Terry's "Buster Wolf" special that can be initiated by hitting down, side, down, side and press A or B when he's at 100 percent or higher. Nintendo

Finally, if Terry’s damage reaches 100 percent or higher, he’ll unlock two deadly special moves indicated by a flashing “Go” sign next to his character portrait. The first is “Power Geyser,” which is done by inputting down, back, forward, and pressing A or B.

The command input for "Power Geyser," a special move that can only be executed once Terry is over 100 percent damage. Nintendo

The second is “Buster Wolf,” executed by hitting down, forward, down, forward, and pressing A or B. These two moves are extremely deadly but can be blocked and leave you vulnerable to being knocked out.

The command input for "Buster Wolf," a special move that can only be executed once Terry is over 100 percent damage. Nintendo

What are Terry Bogard’s grounded tilt attacks in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

The following is a list of Terry’s tilts and jabs that can be done by pressing the A button and moving in the corresponding direction. A lot of these will look similar to Ryu and Ken’s kit, but Terry’s moves are slightly slower and pack more of a punch.

All of Terry's tilt attacks. Nintendo

Jabs (A button on the ground): Jab, Body Blow, and High Kick will string together if the A button is hit three times in a row.

Jab, Body Blow, and High Kick will string together if the A button is hit three times in a row. Dash Attack (A button while dashing): Power Charge will cause Terry to rush toward opponents and knock them over with his shoulder.

Power Charge will cause Terry to rush toward opponents and knock them over with his shoulder. Forward Tilt (A button and slightly forward on the joystick): Middle Kick will deliver a powerful body kick to enemies in front of Terry.

Middle Kick will deliver a powerful body kick to enemies in front of Terry. Up Tilt (A button and slightly up): Rising Upper will cause Terry to quickly uppercut.

Rising Upper will cause Terry to quickly uppercut. Down Tilt (A button and slightly down): Under Kick will make him drop down and deliver a poking low kick.

What are Terry Bogard’s smash attacks in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

All of Terry's smash attacks. Nintendo

Side Smash (A button and hold forward/back): Backspin Kick lunges Terry forward with a powerful roundhouse kick.

Backspin Kick lunges Terry forward with a powerful roundhouse kick. Up Smash (A button and hold up): Wild Upper is essentially a stronger version of his Up Tilt.

Wild Upper is essentially a stronger version of his Up Tilt. Down Smash (A button and hold down): Slide Kick drops Terry to the ground to deliver a low kick.

What are Terry Bogard’s aerial attacks in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

All of Terry's aerial attacks. Nintendo

Neutral Air (A button in midair): Chop delivers a karate chop when Terry is jumping.

Chop delivers a karate chop when Terry is jumping. Forward Air (A button and forward in midair): Jump Kick extends his leg forward in the air.

Jump Kick extends his leg forward in the air. Back Air (A button and back in midair): Backwards Kick is the reverse version of Jump Kick.

Backwards Kick is the reverse version of Jump Kick. Up Air (A button and up in midair): Somersault Kick makes Terry swipe upward with his leg.

Somersault Kick makes Terry swipe upward with his leg. Down Air (A button and down in midair): Jump Karate Punch is a downward punch that has the ability to spike enemies.

What are Terry Bogard’s throw attacks in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

Terry's throws. Nintendo

Forward and Back Throw: Buster Throw slams opponents on the ground in front of or behind Terry.

Buster Throw slams opponents on the ground in front of or behind Terry. Down Throw: Neck Breaker Drop throws enemies directly under Terry and pops them back up.

Neck Breaker Drop throws enemies directly under Terry and pops them back up. Up Throw: Grasping Upper hurls opponents upwards.

What are Terry Bogard’s special attacks in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

Terry’s special attacks are the most complex part of his kit because of the many possible combinations. Depending on how long you press the B button, you can use a weak or strong special. Tapping the button will trigger a quicker variant of each while holding down will activate a stronger but slower version of the move.

A few of Terry’s specials also have command inputs that add even greater variety. Players can tilt their joysticks in a specific combination to pull off a variant of his special abilities, which can be incredibly powerful in certain situations.

Neutral Special (B button with no directional input): Power Wave’s weak input is a slow, short-range projectile, while the strong version is fast and long-range. Terry can jump and use this Power Wave in the air for a short-ranged aerial shockwave as well.

Power Wave’s weak input is a slow, short-range projectile, while the strong version is fast and long-range. Terry can jump and use this Power Wave in the air for a short-ranged aerial shockwave as well. Side Special (B button and forward): Burning Knuckle also has a weak and strong version and one command input. To execute it, tilt the directional stick down, forward, and press A or B. This will make the move stronger and travel farther.

The command inputs for Side Special (Burning Knuckle). Nintendo

Back Special (B button and back): Terry is the only character in Smash Ultimate with a second variant to his side-special. Crack Shoot can be initiated by tilting the joystick back and pressing B. Like Burning Knuckle, it has a command input that is done by moving the stick down, back, then pressing A or B, which makes it more powerful.

The command inputs for Back Special (Crack Shoot). Nintendo

Up Special (B button and up): This move's weak and strong variants have slightly different heights. Holding down before activating this move will give Terry momentary invincibility, which can be used to get out of dicey situations and recover from off-stage.

This move's weak and strong variants have slightly different heights. Holding down before activating this move will give Terry momentary invincibility, which can be used to get out of dicey situations and recover from off-stage. Down Special (B button and down): This rising punch also has its own command input that’s executed by moving the joystick forward, down, forward, and pressing A or B. The variant to this move makes Terry invincible during its startup and makes it much more powerful.

The command input for Down Special (Power Dunk). Nintendo

What is Terry Bogard’s Final Smash in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

Terry shoots out three power geysers straight forward. If they connect, he’ll follow up with Power Dunk and Buster Wolf, making his final smash even more deadly.

Terry Bograd is available now as part of the $24.99 Fighter Pack or can be purchased separately for $5.99 at the Nintendo eShop.