“Show me what you eat, and I will tell you who you are,” wrote Jean Anthelme Brillat-Savarin in 1825, a mere 143 years before Night of the Living Dead launched the pop-culture zombie apocalypse at which the French food philosopher was clearly directing his remark. It’s a truism in zombie movies and TV that nothing but a few suppurating flesh wounds distinguishes the undead from the living. This is especially the case when it comes to food. The zombies consume the humans with joyless determination, a reminder that we, too, must eat — sometimes two, three times a day! — in order to keep moving, and that when all is lost, when the trappings of civilization are stripped away and every last McD’s, Denny’s, and IHOP shuttered, it doesn’t matter what we put in our mouths, whether it’s dog food or (yeesh) a Hostess SnoBall.

Who’s hungry? HBO

And yet, from movie to movie, series to series, humans refuse to fully embrace an “eat to live” mentality. Faced with scant resources and cannibalistic antagonists (usually undead, occasionally living), they instead live to eat, finding pleasure and fellowship in each hard-won meal. The Walking Dead, the 12-year-long-running show based on 193 issues of its graphic novels, in particular nails this dynamic — whether it’s Carol making friends in Alexandria with her beet-pink cookies, an elderly Frenchman scrambling eggs for Daryl Dixon, or young Carl consuming 112 ounces of canned chocolate pudding. (Are we sure he wasn’t a zombie all along?) The apotheosis of this, however, is video-game-turned-HBO series The Last of Us in its Season 1 episode “Long, Long Time,” in which the obstreperous prepper Bill serves his newly released captive, Frank, some beautifully braised rabbit with garden vegetables.

“What the f*ck?” asks Frank after the first eye-opening bite.

“Everything tastes good when you’re starving,” says Bill, pouring him a glass of 2003 Beaujolais-Villages from Louis Jadot, once described by the famous wine writer Jancis Robinson as “substantial in the mouth with a certain earthiness and lots of acid.” (It’s currently a bargain at $10 a bottle, though who’s to say how well it’s aged?)

Spoiler alert: Bill and Frank fall in love.

Still, the desire not just to live but to enjoy life remains fraught in the zombie apocalypse. Linger too long picking peaches and you could lose your leg — and your pulse. Deliver eleven perfect honeydew melons — not the promised dozen — to the militant gang running the region, and you might set off a bloody conflict that claims the lives of scores, if not hundreds. There is either the sweetness of the perfect morsel or the prospect of a gory demise, with little in between.

That precariousness attunes survivors to the unparalleled value of good food. In a world where your fellow man might shank you for a handful of shriveled potatoes, an airy, unopened snack sack of Lay’s is worth a fortune. In a later season of The Walking Dead, there’s a wonderful sequence where Carol hustles to retrieve vintage wine from an underground trove she’s discovered, in order to trade it to a Commonwealth overseer so her husband, Ezekiel, can get badly needed surgery. Some zombies get in the way, some bottles get smashed, but eventually Carol succeeds: a case of 1989 Château du Dévouement! (It’s fictional, but a grand cru Margaux, so several orders of magnitude better than Bill’s Beaujolais.) The overseer is pleased, Ezekiel gets scheduled for an operation, the wine is poured at a fancy masquerade ball, and when the overseer’s boss, Pamela — the leader of the Commonwealth! — finally tastes it… she doesn’t care. “It’s fine,” she says, then departs for a media interview.

The more bare the pantry, the more appreciated the meal. AMC

This political commentary is par for the course in zombie pop culture, where leaders rarely care about the struggles of those they govern. And to be fair to Pamela, she simply may not have known the efforts made and risks taken to provide a drink she didn’t have the palate to appreciate. We can’t all be Bill and Frank.

There’s a lesson here: It is always the struggle that renders the triumph so sweet. Without that, you might as well join the shuffling hordes of undead. Because when you understand what it takes to collect the ingredients, to prepare them under constraints and duress, and to serve a meal with love and consideration, even a chili mac-and-cheese MRE merits a Michelin star — as long as there are lit candles for atmosphere, and perhaps a Remington 870 nearby for protection. Apocalypse or not, it’s a reason for we the living to give thanks.