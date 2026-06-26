As the years drag on and the delay announcements continue to pop up, the chance of seeing Mahershala Ali as the daywalking, sword-swinging assassin known as Blade seems virtually non-existent. Marvel’s long-gestating remake is currently without a director, going through what seems like its tenth rewrite as the studio works to reconcile its “incredible” responsibility to the character with the demands of fans. Ali has been on the hook to step into Blade’s shoes since 2020 — maybe even longer — but the actor is finally spreading his wings and finding greener pastures.

Ironically, one of Ali’s most interesting upcoming projects might not exist if it weren’t for Blade’s long germination. After appearing in the box office-breaking Jurassic World: Rebirth, Ali has teamed up with director Bassam Tariq for an original thriller, Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother. Tariq was originally set to helm the Blade reboot, but he departed the project in 2022 after “continued shifts in [Marvel’s] production schedule” and creative differences. Later reports would eventually suggest that his ousting came from Marvel itself, as the studio “came to believe that Tariq was not the best fit for the project.” Insiders also pointed to Ali’s frustration over “untested” directors. But seeing as actor and director have reunited for a different project — and said project is getting off the ground long before Marvel can figure out what to do with Blade — the former sounds the most plausible.

And now we have a first look at Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother, which dropped a tantalizing teaser trailer below.

It’s a brief but intriguing trailer, mostly consisting of a montage of Ali’s hitman brutalizing various people, intercut with him caring for his family, as a woman’s voiceover serenely tells a story: “A man came to the prophet and asked, ‘Who is most beloved to us after you?’ The prophet said, ‘Your mother.’ The man said, ‘Then who?’ The prophet said, ‘Your mother again.’ ‘Then who?’ The prophet replied, ‘Your mother.’ The man asked again, ‘Who is next?’ And the prophet replied, ‘And then your father.’”

The trailer doesn’t reveal much in the way of plot, but its juxtaposition of bloodshed and religious imagery feels in line with the film’s official synopsis:

Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother stars Mahershala Ali as Latif, a devoutly religious hitman who struggles to balance work, faith and fatherhood. When his wife dies, he embarks on a desperate journey across Houston to protect his children, confronting the forces closing in around him — and the beliefs threatening to unravel within.

With our first look at Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother, it’s honestly a shame that Ali and Tariq couldn’t bring their vision for Blade to the finish line. The film looks sharp, stylish, and utterly provocative, and one can only mourn what Tariq could’ve brought to Blade. But it’s also great to see the duo free to work on such a fresh new story.

Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother opens in select theaters on September 25.