Marvel Studios is all-in on the X-Men. From Patrick Stewart’s surprise cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to The Marvels’ wild X-Men crossover, Marvel’s cinematic universe is becoming a mutant playground. It’s been a long time coming for X-Men fans, especially in the aftermath of Marvel’s merger with 20th Century Fox. But patience is a virtue when it comes to the MCU, and now that patience is finally being rewarded.

We’re still a ways off from a live-action X-Men project, but Marvel Animation is picking up the slack. After almost 30 years, the original X-Men series is finally getting the chance to resolve its biggest cliffhangers. Its revival comes in the form of X-Men ’97, a series set to pick up right where X-Men — which ran from 1992 to 1997 — left off.

X-Men’s long-awaited revival is finally here. Marvel Animation

What is the X-Men ’97 release date?

X-Men ’97 hits Disney+ on Wednesday, March 20, with a two-episode premiere.

What time does X-Men ’97 stream?

Marvel is returning to old habits with X-Men ’97. The series will drop weekly episodes on Wednesdays at 12:00 a.m. PST, which is 3:00 a.m. EST. It’s a departure from recent shows that hit Disney+, like Loki and Ahsoka, which streamed new episodes in the “prime time” Tuesday evening slot. X-Men ’97’s release window could allow fans to get up early and replicate that Saturday morning cartoon feeling... even if the series is dropping in the middle of the week.

The official episode list for X-Men ‘97. Marvel Animation

How many episodes does X-Men ’97 have?

X-Men ’97 has a total of 10 episodes, each clocking in around 30 minutes. As a revival of the classic X-Men cartoon, it’s clear that ’97 is following in the footsteps of its predecessor... but with one twist. With no commercials, ’97’s episodes will actually be a few minutes longer than X-Men’s were, giving longtime fans more time to see these stories unspool.

Is there a trailer for X-Men ’97?

Marvel dropped a trailer in February, for the first real look at the series since it was officially announced. Check it out below.

What is the plot of X-Men ‘97?

‘97 is a tried-and-true continuation of X-Men, picking up where its final episode, “Graduation Day,” left off. That particular storyline has become infamous for Marvel fans, as it leaves the X-Men without their fearless leader, Professor Charles Xavier. Those who remember “Graduation Day” in greater detail know Charles isn’t officially gone, but his former students will have to carry on without him. Scott Summers, aka Cyclops, becomes the new leader of the X-Men, but surprisingly, he’ll have some major competition in Magneto.

Based on episode titles alone, we know X-Men ‘97 will be adapting some of the comics’ most interesting storylines... and introducing some well-known villains. “Fire Made Flesh” is a reference to Jean Grey’s alter ego, the Dark Phoenix, while “Tolerance Is Extinction” sets the stage for a niche villain, the X-Cutioner. “Lifedeath” nods to a love story between Storm and the mutant inventor Forge, while it seems like other episodes will hone their focus on characters like Rogue and Gambit. Executive producer Brad Winderbaum spoke to his desire to give overlooked characters “their due,” so expect the first season of X-Men ‘97 to take its time with its mutant cast.

Will there be an X-Men ’97 season 2?

From the moment Marvel announced its plans to revive the original X-Men, ’97 was already set for a second season. Season 2 was in production in 2023, but the abrupt exit of showrunner Beau De Mayo might have stalled completion. There’s no official release date for X-Men ’97 Season 2 just yet. Given the release schedule of other animated Disney+ shows, however, it’s safe to assume that the X-Men’s adventures could continue within the next two years.

X-Men ’97 premieres March 20 on Disney+.