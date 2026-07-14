Disney and its various brands (namely Marvel and Star Wars) are no strangers to award recognition on the small screen, but few Disney+ shows have felt more deserving of that attention than Wonder Man. The stealthy superhero series joined the ranks of WandaVision, Loki, and The Mandalorian by clinching a nomination for Best Actor for Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who plays the struggling actor Simon Williams. Seeing as Wonder Man is a show business satire — like HBO’s Hacks or Apple TV’s The Studio — disguised as a comic book adaptation, this nomination couldn’t be more fitting.

Though it’s one of the funniest, sharpest shows of the year, Wonder Man is not solely a skewering of the superhero industrial complex. It opts instead to tell a grounded character study with an inkling towards meta commentary, centering Simon’s neuroticism and paranoia as he works to reconcile two halves of his being. It’s no wonder that the Television Academy took notice, but that’s not the only good update for fans of the series. Simon’s adventures within Marvel’s Cinematic Universe have also just begun: here’s everything we know so far about Wonder Man Season 2.

Wonder Man will soar into a new season very soon. Marvel Studios

Is Wonder Man Season 2 happening?

Yes, it is. Wonder Man was renewed for a second season in March 2026, just a month after the series premiered on Disney+. Co-creators Destin Daniel Cretton (who’s also the director of Shang-Chi and Spider-Man: Brand New Day) and Andrew Guest will return to tell the next chapter of Simon’s story — this time with a firmer foothold in the superhero world.

Does Wonder Man Season 2 have a release date?

There’s no word yet on when Wonder Man will return for Season 2, but hopefully it won’t take more than two years. Wonder Man is one of the very few Marvel shows to continue beyond its first season, after Daredevil: Born Again and Loki. Both of those shows picked up after a two-year break — and though Marvel Television is reportedly working to close those gaps between seasons (Born Again Season 3 will premiere just a year after Season 2), it’s safe to expect Wonder Man to hit Disney+ sometime in 2028.

Will we finally learn how Simon got his powers? Marvel Studios

What could Wonder Man Season 2 be about?

Wonder Man’s first season wrapped up with Simon embracing his electromagnetic powers, including the gift of flight, to spring his unlikely bestie Trevor (Ben Kingsley) out of prison. The Department of Damage Control calls him a “valuable asset” despite his newfound status as a vigilante, so we could see the DODC’s Agent Cleary (Arian Moayed) try to recruit Simon for some undercover work in exchange for a clean record. He is, after all, still an actor — and we witnessed firsthand how handy those chops can be when sneaking around.

The next season of Wonder Man will hopefully clear the air about Simon’s powers in other ways. Cretton and Guest reportedly “discussed” whether Simon could be a mutant: after all, his powers manifested in a moment of great emotional stress, just as it’s always been for mutants in the comics. Guest told The Direct that they decided against answering that question in Season 1, so Season 2 could pick up that thread and explore Simon’s origins.

Still, don’t expect Wonder Man to turn into a totally new series in Season 2. Guest recently affirmed that the show will still be “about two artists, and our industry” as the story continues. “The people who like this show and like it because it feels different are going to be rewarded,” the writer said at The Hollywood Reporter’s Frontrunners panel in April. “And the people who think that this show is going to suddenly turn into something else, I’m sorry to say, it’s not.”

Wonder Man Season 2 will remain a two-hander between Simon and his pal Trevor. Marvel Studios

Who is in the cast of Wonder Man Season 2?

Wonder Man Season 1 was a buddy comedy between Simon and Trevor, and that won’t change in Season 2. We can expect Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Ben Kingsley to reprise their respective roles, but the jury’s still out on other returning cast members:

Arian Moayed as Agent Cleary, an agent from the Department of Damage Control

X Mayo as Janelle Jackson, Simon’s agent

Zlatko Burić as Von Kovak, the director who helmed Simon’s big break

Byron Bowers as Doorman, the superpowered actor whose hijinks instated the Doorman Clause on most Hollywood productions

Seeing as Simon and Trevor could possibly be outlaws in Wonder Man Season 2, the series could be taking on a very different direction. That means new characters that will either help or hinder our unlikely duo in their efforts to chase their dreams — but if the cast is anything like Season 1’s, our heroes are in good hands.

Will there be a Wonder Man Season 3?

There’s no word yet on whether Wonder Man will join the ranks of Daredevil: Born Again and score yet another season renewal. As this story lives in the MCU, anything could happen — Simon might even go on to join a superhero team (like the West Coast Avengers) or star in a team-up movie. We’ll have a clearer idea of the character’s future when he returns for a new season. Let’s just hope the wait for more Wonder Man doesn’t last forever.