When The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke announced that The Boys would end with Season 5, it threw the fandom into a fervor. With only one season left, how could the story wrap everything up nicely? But really, there was more than just one season left. Gen V, The Boys’ college-focused spinoff, still had to cover sophomore year before we revisited The Boys, and even after that, there was still midcentury-set prequel Vought Rising, and who knows how mny other spinoff possibilities.

But after Gen V Season 2’s epic finale, which showed superpower pioneer Thomas Godolkin (Ethan Slater) revitalized and, not long after, defeated, all the pieces seemed to be in place for The Boys’ final act. But after that, what happens to Gen V? Plans for Season 3 seem to be unknown, even if you’re a Precog.

Warning! Spoilers ahead for the Gen V Season 2 finale.

The Guardians of Godolkin meet up with Starlight and A-Train in the Gen V Season 2 finale. Amazon Prime Video

At the end of Gen V Season 2, the Guardians of Godolkin are on the run after defeating Thomas when they’re found by Annie January (Erin Moriarty), formerly known as Starlight, and A-Train (Jessie T. Usher). Annie reveals the intel about Odessa that led the students down this rabbit hole in the first place was planted by Sister Sage as a trap, one that they had luckily figured out.

In a sequence set to Nine Inch Nails’ “The Hand That Feeds,” Annie asks them if they want to join the resistance. “We kind of already have a resistance,” Emma says, “But yeah, like, some sort of merger.”

In that moment, it seems like these characters’ stories at God U are well and truly over: they’ve made themselves enemies of Vought, and this time around there’s nobody on the inside who can get them rebranded as saviors. But without God U, what happens to Gen V?

Now they’ve met up with The Boys, is there a future for Gen V’s story? Amazon Prime Video

In an interview with The Wrap, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke revealed there are in fact plans for a third season, provided that Season 2 is popular enough. “We have a plan for Gen V Season 3, and we’re psyched about it, but we need enough viewers to watch Season 2 to justify Season 3,” he said. “Now’s the time that they’re paying attention to the numbers. So don’t watch even a year from now. Turn on Prime [Video] and watch it now. If enough people watch then we’ll get a Season 3.”

But even if it does come back, can it come back in the same way? The answer to that may have to wait until after The Boys ends. If the ending is truly definitive — and by the way they’ve teased Homelander as an ultimate villain, it seems like it will have to be — there may not be much story left to tell.

Either way, just as Gen V Season 2 served as a bonus season for fans eagerly waiting the return of The Boys, this final scene just confirms that The Boys Season 5 will serve as Gen V Season 2.5, continuing — and possibly wrapping up — these characters’ stories. We’ll always have Vought Rising, but we may have just witnessed The Guardians (and murderers) of Godolkin dropping out of college.

