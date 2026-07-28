Will Aemon Targaryen Be in Knight of The Seven Kingdoms? It's Complicated

When A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premiered on HBO late last year, it was supposed to be a small, self-contained story of an upstart young knight trying to make a name for himself in a local tourney. But with the introduction of the Targaryens — and the reveal that his squire, Egg, was actually Aegon Targaryen — Ser Duncan the Tall’s story suddenly became vitally important to royal history.

But we’ve actually seen one of these Targaryens before. Aegon’s older brother, Aemon, was referenced in a few episodes, but never appeared. That didn’t stop Game of Thrones fans from connecting the dots, though. Aemon Targaryen is none other than Maester Aemon, the blind maester who served in the Night’s Watch throughout Game of Thrones until he passed away with Egg’s name on his lips. But could we see him in a future episode of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms? It will all come down to some key choices in the adaptation.

Maester Aemon called out to his younger brother Egg on his deathbed. HBO

We know that Aemon exists in the world of A Knight of Seven Kingdoms, as he’s referenced when Raymun Fossoway discusses the royal family. “The third's so useless, they were gonna ship him off to a citadel to make a maester of him,” he says. That’s half true; Aemon was sent to the Citadel to become a maester, but it wasn’t because of any intellectual deficiencies. What actually happened was that King Daeron II, aka Daeron the Good, was worried about having too many Targaryen heirs to the throne, so he decided to send Aemon away.

At the age of 19, Aemon completed his training and returned to King’s Landing to serve as a maester. When his younger brother, Aegon, rose to the throne, Aemon opted to join the Night’s Watch and give up his name. That way, no usurpers could use him to overthrow his brother.

Aemon goes on to join the Night’s Watch to make sure Aegon’s reign couldn’t be disputed. HBO

While we know a lot about Aemon’s life, we don’t actually see him in his youth in the books, so he’s not guaranteed to appear in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. However, he does play a role in A Sworn Sword, the second Dunk and Egg book that Season 2 will be based on. Before the events of the book, Dunk and Egg visit Aemon in Oldtown, where Aemon measures Egg’s height and gifts him a mule, aptly named Maester.

While this moment was only described in the book, not portrayed, the series could show it in one way or another — Season 1 had the occasional flashback cutaway gag about Dunk’s youth, so something similar could be used to show a young Aemon. Even if Season 2 chooses not to go that route with the adaptation, there are still possibilities to include Aemon. Showrunner Ira Parker said he would ideally have multiple seasons spanning Aegon’s life and reign, and has hinted that George R. R. Martin let him in on future, unreleased adventures of Dunk and Egg. Who knows, maybe we’ll see a Targaryen family reunion in a future season.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is now streaming on HBO Max. Season 2 will likely premiere sometime in 2027.