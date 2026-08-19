Stop-motion animation has a unique, “real” feel to it that often becomes instantly nostalgic. Maybe you were terrified of Feathers McGraw in Wallace and Gromit shorts, maybe you watched Chicken Run on DVD over and over, or maybe you became fascinated with the world of Coraline.

But every generation needs something new of their own to get nostalgic about, and Laika Studios is reaching new heights with their latest venture, Wildwood. Wildwood is an urban fantasy about a young girl named Prue (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) as she tries to rescue her young brother from a flock of ravens that took him to a strange world lurking in the Oregon forest. Check out the trailer below:

Unlike previous teasers for this movie, this one gives us a glimpse into the emotional stakes of the plot. We knew that Prue is on a quest to find her brother, but we didn’t know about the blonde woman we see in the trailer’s first few seconds. This woman is Alexandra, voiced by Carey Mulligan, and it appears as though she’s been through what Prue’s going through before. “They told me what happened to you. To your son. Is it true?” Prue asks.

Whatever happened to her son, it appears as though she’s finally seeking revenge with Prue’s help. Under a cinematic cover of Aviici’s “Wake Me Up,” Alexandra declares, “I will tear apart this forest and bring back what it took from me,” as she dons some daunting armor.

But just who is Alexandra? In the official character descriptions, she is only listed as “a mysterious woman,” so clearly there’s a secret here that won’t be revealed until the movie comes out.

Carey Mulligan provides the voice for the mysterious woman Alexandra in the upcoming movie Wildwood. Laika Films

If you’re really curious about this story, there is a way you can find out what happens. Wildwood is based on a book by Decemberists frontman Colin Meloy and his wife Carson Ellis. In the book, Alexandra is the leader of the coyotes. She lost her son in a horseriding accident and hired toymakers to make a facsimile of him that she brought to life using black magic.

However, when this new version of her son realizes what brought him to life, he takes drastic measures, Alexandra is exiled, and she swears her revenge. There’s no telling if these characters will remain the same from the jump from page to screen, but this is at least an idea of how this new mysterious woman will factor into this lush urban fantasy epic.

Wildwood premieres in theaters on October 23, 2026.