Why The Cast Of Daredevil: Born Again Looks So Familiar

Daredevil: Born Again is Marvel TV that harkens back to the days gone by. A follow-up to the Netflix series Daredevil, the Disney+ series manages to blend the MCU series style with traditional TV practices. Because Daredevil: Born Again films on location in New York, it also blends a cast of old favorites from the original series, along with some New-York-based new faces.

Here’s where you recognize the cast of Daredevil: Born Again from, ranging from stage and screen to, well, the last Daredevil show.

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again. Marvel Studios

Charlie Cox plays charming blind lawyer Matt Murdock and tortured blind vigilante Daredevil, forming the beating heart of Daredevil: Born Again. Outside of Daredevil, Cox is best known for playing Matt Murdock in other MCU projects like Echo, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

But Cox has roles outside the MCU too, and in those he’s allowed to use his native English accent — you can find him in Brit flicks like The Theory of Everything and King of Thieves.

Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin

Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk in Daredevil: Born Again. Marvel Studios

Vincent D’Onofrio lends his gravitas to new mayor Wilson Fisk, also known as Kingpin. Much like Charlie Cox, he also appeared in MCU series past like Hawkeye and Echo, but he’s perhaps best known for movies like Men in Black and Full Metal Jacket.

He even played the great Orson Welles in Tim Burton’s Ed Wood, but was dubbed over by voice actor Maurice LaMarche.

Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn

Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn in Daredevil: Born Again. Marvel Studios

Russian-born Margarita Levieva is a new addition to the Daredevil cast as Matt Murdock’s latest love interest. She has appeared in many movies, including The Lincoln Lawyer and Adventureland, but she has a long career in TV too. She appeared in Daredevil: Born Again’s sister series The Acolyte as space witch Mother Koril and has had previous regular roles on dramas Revenge and The Deuce.

Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page

Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page in Daredevil: Born Again. Marvel Studios

Deborah Ann Woll briefly reprised her role as Karen Page from the original Daredevil series, but she is probably best known Jessica Hamby from True Blood or Amanda Harper from Escape Room. But she has an acting-adjacent side hustle, too: she’s the Dungeon Master for the actual play Dungeons and Dragons series Children of Éarte, and has appeared on fellow actual play series Critical Role.

Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson

Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson in Daredevil: Born Again. Marvel Studios

Foggy Nelson served as the devastating loss in the first episode of Daredevil: Born Again, but Elden Henson has a long and storied career. Starting out as a child actor, he appeared in all three Mighty Ducks movies as Fulton Reed, the bully-turned-enforcer known for his slapshot. Later in his career, he appeared in classic ‘90s movies like She’s All That and Castaway, and later appeared in both parts of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay.

In more recent years, he’s even been able to work with Martin Scorsese in Killers of the Flower Moon, but that didn’t stop him from returning to his roots with an appearance on The Mighty Ducks Disney+ reboot series.

Genneya Walton as BB Urich

Genneya Walton as BB Urich in Daredevil: Born Again. Marvel Studios

Genneya Walton plays upstart journalist BB Urich in Daredevil: Born Again, but it wasn’t that long ago she was getting her start in a Netflix kid’s sitcom. Since then, she’s appeared in the Netflix series Never Have I Ever and the Eddie Murphy Christmas movie Candy Cane Lane, as well as short stints on broadcast series like 911 and The Resident.

Arty Froushan as Buck Cashman

Arty Froushan as Buck Cashman in Daredevil: Born Again. Marvel Studios

Arty Froushan plays Kingpin’s newest henchman Buck Cashman in Daredevil: Born Again, and it’s not his first time being part of a big franchise. You may recognize him as Ser Qarl Correy, the secret lover of Rhaenyra Targaryen’s first husband Laenor Velaryon in House of the Dragon. However, he’s not best known for his television work: he’s a renowned theater actor, appearing on Broadway in Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt.

Michael Gandolfini as Daniel Blake

Michael Gandolfini as Daniel Blake in Daredevil: Born Again. Marvel Studios

Daniel Blake is a born and bred New Yorker, and that’s something he shares with actor Michael Gandolfini. The son of Sopranos star James Gandolfini, Michael got his big break in The Many Saints of Newark where he played the younger version of his father’s character, Tony Soprano, but he’s since appeared in Landscape With Invisible Hand and Beau is Afraid and is set to star in Alex Garland’s Warfare.

Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk

Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk in Daredevil: Born Again. Marvel Studios

Before she played Wilson Fisk’s wife, Ayelet Zurer was best known for her role in Steven Spielberg’s Munich, her first English-speaking role. Since then, the Israeli actress has appeared in a number of both American and Israeli productions. She played Superman’s biological mother Lara Lor-Van in Man of Steel, but also twice-widowed Elisheva in Netflix series Shtisel.

Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/Punisher

Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle in Daredevil: Born Again. Marvel Studios

Jon Bernthal won over fans as vet-turned-vigilante Frank Castle, but he’s been an action mainstay for years before The Punisher and Daredevil in movies like The Accountant and Snitch. But he’s not beholden to just showing off his beat-em-up skills: he’s also appeared in The Wolf of Wall Street, Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian, and Me, Earl, and the Dying Girl.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming on Disney+.