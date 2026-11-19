Most sci-fi and fantasy fans have their ideal meal — the epic fictional feast that lives rent-free in their mind. For me, the platonic ideal is the lavish spreads lovingly described by Brian Jacques in his Redwall series, where every pie, drink, salad, and soup arrived in a dozen permutations. Child-me wanted more than anything to be a tiny mouse warrior with an incredible diet. Some of these literary smorgasbords are immortalized only in our imaginations, but plenty have been adapted for film and television. After all, we love a set piece; and what better than a spread to rival the best Julia Child or Bon Appétit effort, with guests dressed in their finery and the high likelihood of a fight — food or otherwise — breaking out?

Beyond spectacle, these literary feasts serve a variety of plot purposes, illuminating the beginnings, middles, and ends of their respective stories. From the most shocking bloodbaths to the humblest acknowledgments of mortality, here’s why these fantasy repasts matter.

Setting the Scene

A fantasy supper fills in setting, culture, social classes, and social mores faster and more effectively than a tiresome infodump. No matter if you’ve never heard of the dishes or the holiday, the relatable ritual of gathering together and eating the same foods immediately grounds the story, no matter where it takes off from there.

These decadent descriptions also reveal personal details about what the author brings to the table. It might be a punchline, as in this great Slate piece about George R.R. Martin’s love affair with soup served in bread bowls in A Song of Ice and Fire. Or more pathos, as Atlas Obscura details how J.R.R. Tolkien and Brian Jacques came of age during (respectively) WWI and WWII. As a soldier (Tolkien) or a child surviving on rations (Jacques), such bounties depicted in their books must have felt like what only the wildest imaginations could conjure.

Homecoming or Opening Ceremonies

Julia Roberts in Hook. Tristar/Amblin/Kobal/Shutterstock

Feasts that serve as reunions are especially rife with symbolism, as the foods often represent the familiarity of home that the hero hasn’t seen in a long time, and breaking bread gives way to more serious business.

In the 1991 film Hook, adult Peter Pan (Robin Williams) finds his way back to Neverland to rescue his children from Captain Hook, but initially struggles to fit back in with the Lost Boys — not least because he’s grown up into a stuffy lawyer. At an imaginary meal heaped with Neverfood, he’s frustrated watching the boys mime tearing off hunks of bread and gnawing on invisible ears of corn. Not until he and rival Rufio (Dante Basco) begin trading increasingly colorful insults does Peter pretend to fling a glob of food at Rufio — only for the Imagination Pie to materialize, in vibrant color, on his target’s face. “You’re doing it,” the Lost Boys whisper, “using your imagination, Peter.” Now he can start making his way toward Hook.

Confrontation on Their Turf

The banquet scene in the 2000 miniseries version of Dune. SyFy

In this generous, partying mood, a feast is the ideal scenario for catching your enemy or opponent unawares. They’re vulnerable: they’ve let their guard down, their bellies are full and their senses dulled. It’s a direct flouting of the rules of hospitality, whether the victim is the gracious host or grateful guest.

The banquet scene in Frank Herbert’s Dune is heaped not with memorable food but with layers of subtext, as Paul and Jessica Atreides must entertain their Arrakis guests while ascertaining their loyalties. Witty barbs about blood-drinking birds give way to Paul almost calling out a banker as a Harkonnen agent, with Jessica reminding the banker of the oath of kanly, or the blood feud between House Atreides and House Harkonnen. As the banker demurs about having imbibed too much, Jessica utters a threat veiled as a dinner party pleasantry: "When strangers meet, great allowance should be made for differences of custom and training." (This scene doesn’t exist in the 1984 Dune nor the 2021 Dune, but was a pivotal part of the 2000 Sci-Fi Channel miniseries version of Dune.)

A Song of Ice and Fire (and HBO’s Game of Thrones) taught us all to fear wedding receptions, especially if you’re a potentially unwelcome guest like Robb Stark (Richard Madden). Despite his broken engagement to one of Walder Frey’s daughters, Robb attends the Frey/Tully nuptials as a gesture of goodwill. The first course is a terribly thin leek soup, followed by some hearty murder of nearly all the Starks in attendance. But surely no one would use the same tactic twice, right? Not so if you’re Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson), getting hitched to Margaery Tyrell (Natalie Dormer). How to one-up the slaughter of the Red Wedding? With a very precise poisoning in what got gleefully dubbed the Purple Wedding.

Fuel for Battle

These guys would be nowhere without a small (or large) feast. New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock

Redwall Abbey’s animal warriors put us all to shame with their meals of “tender freshwater shrimp garnished with cream and rose leaves, devilled barley pearls in acorn puree, apple and carrot chews, marinated cabbage stalks steeped in creamed white turnip with nutmeg” (Redwall). But how else will Martin the Warrior defeat Badrang the Tyrant? These scenes are so beloved by readers that culinary/literary event organizer Tables of Contents re-created a Redwall feast, replete with shrimp and hotroot soup and strawberry fizz, in real life.

One of the most touching fantasy feasts is also one of its humblest, in Tolkien’s The Two Towers and Peter Jackson’s film adaptation. On the edge of Mordor, Samwise Gamgee (Sean Astin) turns two rabbits provided by Gollum (Andy Serkis) into a hearty stew with the aid of some bay leaves and sage (sadly no po-tay-toes). Later, staring up at Mount Doom in The Return of the King, Sam accepts that they have barely enough provisions left to finish their journey, and that there will be no return home. Accepting their fate allows him to lighten the load so that he can carry Frodo the rest of the way.

Celebration of Survival

On the other side of battle, there is nothing like the bliss of escaping with your life intact to whet the appetite. Think of what even more elaborate delicacies Redwall Abbey conjures to welcome home its champions. Recall the Ewoks singing “Yub Nub” after the Battle of Endor in Return of the Jedi. These feasts are a celebration of life and truly an excuse to go all-out, to spare no expense, to eat your fill.

Serving Up a Different Kind of Fanwork

It may be more difficult for an SFF reader to hop onto a horse in real life and spring into battle, or play elaborate mind games with a rival with the fate of a planet hanging in the balance. Even an elaborate cosplay for a con takes countless hours of designing, sourcing, and creating.

But re-creating a recipe for Sister Rose’s sweetmeadow custard with honey-glazed pears? It’s not too time-consuming, and you can reasonably find the ingredients (or get creative with your substitutions). It transports you immediately and can be another way of sharing your favorite books with those you love.