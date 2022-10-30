Forget Hawaii, Sicily is the new luxe destination for the inhabitants of The White Lotus Season 2. From the mind of creator Mike White, the Emmy Award-winning HBO original series returns for its second season, this time leaving the Pacific beaches behind and heading to the Mediterranean island where a sister White Lotus Resort property is located and a fresh drama will unfold.

With a completely new ensemble of vacationers (save two fan-favorite returnees) and local staff members, there will be new stories, relationships, and stakes to follow as chaos unravels. Expect wry humor and sharp social commentary on class structures, white privilege, power dynamics, intergenerational tension, and gender roles contrasted with a scenic Sicilian backdrop. Plus, Jennifer Coolidge will be there, reprising her role as the gauche, self-indulgent Tanya. It will be interesting to see how White Lotus Season 2 plays off the first, considering it takes place at a wholly different resort with characters that are almost fully separate from the drama of last season with the exception of Tanya and her love interest from Season 1, Greg. Will this luxury resort be just as doomed as the last?

Before jetting off to the Italian getaway, here’s what you need to know about the premiere of White Lotus Season 2, from release date and time to cast, plot, and more.

When is The White Lotus Season 2’s release date?

Haley Lu Richardson, Jennifer Coolidge, and Sabrina Impacciatore in The White Lotus Season 2 HBO

The White Lotus will premiere on HBO and HBO Max starting Sunday, October 30, 2022.

What is The White Lotus Season 2’s release time?

The White Lotus airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on HBO and HBO Max each Sunday.

How many episodes is The White Lotus Season 2?

The second season of The White Lotus will feature seven episodes in total, making it one episode longer than Season 1.

What is the plot of The White Lotus Season 2?

Not much has been revealed about the plot of Season 2 except for the fact that there will, of course, be sinister undertones in an otherwise beautiful locale as posh temporary inhabitants mesh with the Sicilian locals. This season is set to particularly focus on gender roles and messy relationships between lovers and friends, and with a three-generation family of men staying at the luxury property, you can imagine that will be another source of issues.

White Lotus Season 2 Episode 1, “Ciao,” will likely serve as an introduction to this season’s guests and staff members, as well as offer a glimpse into the tensions that will arise with time.

Who is in The White Lotus Season 2’s cast?

Will Sharpe, Audrey Plaza, Meghann Fahy, and Theo James in The White Lotus Season 2. HBO

The only actors to return in Season 2 are Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries reprising their roles as White Lotus guests Tanya and Greg. Otherwise, you can expect a stellar new set of guests this season, including Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos) as Dominic Di Grasso, F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus and Mythic Quest) as Bert Di Grasso, Adam DiMarco (Radio Rebel) as Albie Di Grasso, Tom Hollander (Pirates of the Caribbean and Pride & Prejudice) as Quentin, Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation) and Will Sharpe (Flowers) as couple Harper and Ethan Spiller, Meghann Fahey (The Bold Type) and Theo James (Divergent) as couple Daphne and Cameron Babcock, Haley Lu Richardson (Five Feet Apart) as Tanya’s assistant Portia, and Leo Woodall (Cherry) as a mystery guest yet to be revealed.

Italian actress Sabrina Impacciatore will star as hotel manager Valentina at the White Lotus Resort in Sicily, and Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò will play locals Lucia and Mia who hang around the resort.

Is there a The White Lotus Season 2 trailer?

Yes, HBO delivered the Season 2 trailer on October 6, offering glimpses of stunning Italian scenery and snippets of drama to come. Among the two young couples, issues of money, power, and sexual power dynamics seem to be afloat. For the three Di Grasso family men, reckoning with male toxicity and inter-generational complexities is on the menu this season.

Jennifer Coolidge’s character enlists her employee’s help as she suspects her partner (now husband!) Greg might be cheating on her. Not to mention, there are foreboding shots of dark waves crashing against the rocks, paramedics rushing inside the resort, and a body bag being wheeled out on a stretcher, so you can anticipate some high-stakes twists and turns in the second season of The White Lotus.

Will The White Lotus get a Season 3?

No official word has been made regarding the renewal of The White Lotus. That being said, the odds are looking pretty good for a Season 3 of the anthology series given that the first season was a hit, winning a whopping 10 Emmy Awards. Plus, creator Mike White has hinted that he’s interested in a third installment, recently telling Deadline, “I think it’d be fun to like, maybe go to a whole different continent. You know, we did Europe. Maybe like, Asia? Or something crazy like that. That would be fun.”

Until there’s more on the future of the comedy-drama series, you can catch the seven-part White Lotus Season 2 each week on Sunday night, beginning October 30.