'What If?' Episode 2 release date, start time, trailer, spoilers, and Disney+ schedule

Marvel’s What If…? is off to a promising start.

The Disney+ original series premiered last week with an episode that brought the Marvel Cinematic Universe into an alternate reality where Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) became the US government’s experimentally enhanced Super Soldier instead of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). It was a bombastic and colorful premiere, and What If…? is set to follow it up this week with one of its most intriguing alternate reality stories.

Viewers won’t want to be late in checking the episode out when it finally premieres this Wednesday, so here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Disney+ premiere of What If…? Episode 2 — from its release time to central plot.

When is the What If…? Episode 2 release date?

What If…? Episode 2 is set to premiere Wednesday, August 18th on Disney+. It is the second of the show’s nine total installments.

The What If…? Season 1 finale is currently set to debut Wednesday, October 6th on the streaming service.

When is the What If…? Episode 2 release time?

T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) swings for the fences. Marvel Studios

What If…? Episode 2 becomes available to stream on Disney+ Wednesday, August 18th at 12:01 a.m. Pacific, or 3:01 a.m. Eastern.

How long is the What If…? Episode 2 runtime?

The official runtime for What If…? Episode 2 has not yet been announced. However, What If…? Episode 1 clocked in at 34 minutes in length, and since the series is set to run for the same amount of episodes as WandaVision did, fans can likely expect What If…? Episode 2’s runtime to fall somewhere close to the 30-minute mark.

What is the plot of What If…? Episode 2?

What If…? Episode 2 takes place in an alternate reality where T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) is accidentally kidnapped from Earth at a young age by Yondu (Michael Rooker) instead of Peter Quill (Chris Pratt). The episode sees T’Challa grow up as one of the Ravagers and become his own version of Star-Lord.

Where can I watch What If…? Episode 2?

Marvel Studios

Like WandaVision and Loki before it, What If…? is a Disney+ exclusive series, which means its episodes are only available to stream for paid Disney+ subscribers.

Is there a What If…? Episode 2 trailer?

Disney+ typically avoids releasing weekly episodic trailers for its flagship shows, which means no trailer specifically for What If…? Episode 2 has dropped online yet. That said, there’s plenty of footage from the T’Challa-centric episode included in previous What If…? trailers, so feel free to watch the trailer linked below a few times for any hints and glimpses of what’s to come this week.