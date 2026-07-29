It’s an exciting time for Spider-Men fans. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is about to swing into theaters, there are rumors that Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man will return in Avengers: Doomsday, and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will return to Disney+ for a second and third season.

The only bit of the Spider-Verse that hasn’t seen much action lately is the Sony universe, which has been floundering since 2024’s Kraven the Hunter. It appears as though the movies are done for, but that won’t stop Venom — the crown jewel of the Sony-verse — from returning to screens in a brand new form.

Amy Pascal may be promoting one Spider-Man movie currently, but she confirmed the animated Venom movie is still happening. JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images

During an appearance on Joshua Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, producer Amy Pascal confirmed that the animated Venom movie is still happening. The project was first announced in February of this year, with Final Destination: Bloodlines’ Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein set to direct. At the time, we had next to no information about what to expect, and that hasn’t really changed, but we at least know the movie is still very much in development.

Pascal, together with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, was also asked about the possibility of a crossover between Venom and Spider-Man, especially after so many teases that the two are connected. “It would be great, let’s put it that way,” Pascal said, to which Feige added, “Always have hope.”

Eddie Brock and the Symbiote will return in an animated film from the directors of Final Destination: Bloodlines. Frank Masi/Marvel/Sony/Kobal/Shutterstock

That means this animated Venom movie won’t be the crossover event people have been waiting for, but that’s fine, since there’s more multiversal Spider-Man action happening in the long-gestating Beyond the Spider-Verse set to release next year. There’s still a possibility it could tie into the Spider-Verse movies, but that remains to be seen.

Venom may have had his swan song in live-action with Venom: The Last Dance, but this animated movie will bring this dynamic duo into a brand new medium. Unfortunately, we may not know exactly when to expect this movie — the directors are also attached to a number of other projects — but now it’s confirmed the movie hasn’t been removed from the schedule. And in the era of Marvel movies being indefinitely delayed, that’s a success in and of itself.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day premieres in theaters on July 31, 2026.