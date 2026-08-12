Since the 1995 use of Tales from the Crypt’s iconic Crypt Keeper, Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights has been bringing horror legends to life in frighteningly tangible ways. The theme park’s 17th outing in 2017 saw it acquire the rights to Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, and Leatherface, and in the nine years since, the annual horror event has added Michael Myers, the Xenomorph and Predator, and a Resident Evil-themed haunted house.

This year has already seen Sinners join a very short list alongside The Exorcist as the only two Oscar-winning films to receive an HHN attraction, making it fair to say that Halloween Horror Nights is something of a proving ground for new horror successes to stand alongside unmitigated classics. The fact that someone like Art the Clown can be seen on the same stomping grounds as a Godfather of Horror like Michael Myers is a testament to how popular a fairly recent franchise like Terrifier has become. Eight months into 2026, there’s a new horror champion reigning at the box office, and like clockwork, it’s about to become the newest attraction at Universal’s longstanding love-letter to fans of the genre.

Only time will tell if Nikki from Obsession will become a horror icon on the scale of Art the Clown, but she’s off to a good start. Focus Features

At a panel during last Sunday’s MidsummerScream event, creative director and executive producer of Halloween Horror Nights John Murdy announced that Nikki, the simultaneous victim and monster of this year’s breakout hit Obsession, would be appearing at HHN starting at the end of August. The film won’t receive its own full-scale haunted house, but Nikki will be a roaming character (think the nightmare inversion of the Disney World concept), covered in blood and decked out in Sarah’s tattoos and stolen black dress like at the end of the movie. It’s a perfect bit of serendipity, considering that actress Inde Navarrette already told Cosmopolitan earlier this year that she’d love to drop by and play Nikki again if she did become a HHN character.

As terrifying as Nikki becomes in Obsession while under the duress of a supernatural wish, some folks have already pointed out the uncomfortable framing of making a young woman whose bodily autonomy is stolen from her into a wandering scare actor playing out the “crazy girlfriend” behavior the character is cursed to enact. The movie’s supernatural elements are an abstraction of a very real anxiety, but the horror genre has a long lineage of victimhood being forcibly transformed into monstrousness, and Universal’s description of Nikki’s addition reminds attendees that she’s still a victim of a curse. Ultimately, though, Halloween Horror Nights exists less to engage with the thematic subtext of the films they license than to make money and entertain those brave enough to attend. In that regard, Nikki’s addition to this year’s event is sure to be a success.