Does Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Have a Post-Credits Scene? The Surprising Truth Revealed (No Spoilers)

There’s more than meets the eye when it comes to the Transformers franchise. But sometimes, all you see is all you get.

With cinematic universes all the rage, audiences have been trained to wait until the very, very end of movies to glimpse whatever the future might hold. While it’s most common with Marvel and DC movies, post-credits scenes can appear in unlikely places. Even Ferris Bueller had a post-credits scene!

As Transformers: Rise of the Beasts rolls into theaters, fans might be inclined to wait and see what surprises the movie contains, but they also might want to get home at a reasonable time. So does Transformers: Rise of the Beasts have a post-credits scene? Here’s a spoiler-free answer, and what that answer means for the franchise’s future.

Does Transformers: Rise of the Beasts have a post-credits scene?

No! Transformers: Rise of the Beasts does not have a post-credits scene. You can transform into a pedestrian the moment the movie’s credits start rolling.

As always, there is merit in appreciating the hard-working people who make the movies that entertain us. But if you’ve got places to be, don’t feel like you have to stay glued to your seats.

But just because Rise of the Beasts doesn’t have a post-credits scene, that doesn’t mean the movie isn’t full of surprises.

The movie’s genuinely astonishing surprise at the end is more than enough to inspire speculation about what lies ahead. As the Autobots continue to fight the Decepticons, some surprising new heroes and villains may join the fight. The battle may be over, but the war has just begun. But you can talk about it in the car or bathroom instead of hanging around the theater.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is now playing in theaters.