Rick and Morty is one of the wackiest, funniest, and most colorful science fiction shows on television today. The show might focus on Rick, Morty, and the rest of the charming Smith family, but we've come to love the many unforgettable, weird aliens and other side characters we've encountered over the years
Here are 5 of Rick and Morty's weirdest and most memorable characters.
Who is he?
Werner Herzog’s Shrimply Pibbles is the galaxy’s most influential and unintentionally hilarious civil rights leader who, in Season 2’s “Interdimensional Cable 2: Tempting Fate,” needs Jerry’s penis so doctors can build him a new heart.
Three adjectives to describe him:
Magnanimous, calm, shrimply