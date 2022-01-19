You need to watch the best spy thriller of the century before it leaves HBO Max this month

Inverse Recommends
“She told me she had a secret, the mother of all secrets.”
JEAN-PIERRE MULLER/AFP/Getty Images
John le Carré is one of the most successful spy novelists of all time. A former British intelligence agent, his stories explore the moral ambiguity of the men and women who fought on the secret frontlines of the Cold War.
His work has been adapted into countless movies, including The Constant Gardener, The Russian House, and A Most Wanted Man. But arguably the best le Carré filmed arrived in 2011.