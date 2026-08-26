13 Years Ago, Tim Curry Was Quietly A Star Wars Secret Weapon

When you think of Tim Curry, you often think of his iconic look, his tall frame, and wide smile that was unmistakable even when he was in makeup as Dr. Frank-N-Furter or Pennywise the Clown. But the British actor, who recently passed away at the age of 80, was also recognizable by his booming voice. He was the voice of Hexxus, the spirit of destruction, in FernGully: The Last Rainforest, the Mouse King in Barbie in The Nutcracker, and Nigel Thornberry in The Wild Thornberrys. He was even cast as the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series before he was replaced by Mark Hamill.

But in 2013, he took over the role of one of the most iconic villains in sci-fi history, and while you might not even know it, he was a key part of Star Wars history.

Tim Curry took on the role of Darth Sidious in two seasons of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Lucasfilm

In 2012, British actor Ian Abercrombie passed away at the age of 77. This put Dave Filoni and the minds behind the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars in an awkward position: for six years, Abercrombie had lent his voice to Chancellor Palpatine/Darth Sidious in the show, and replacing an actor for one of the biggest roles in the Star Wars Universe is no easy task. He not only had to live up to Ian Abercrombie, but also Ian McDiarmid’s live-action depiction.

“We had an extensive search to find a new voice for Palpatine,” Filoni told The Huffington Post. “It wasn't just a matter of finding an actor who could recreate lines from the films. We needed someone to deliver a performance that could stand alongside what Ian McDiarmid and Ian Abercrombie created as this legendary Star Wars character. At the end of the day, there is little question that bringing in an actor of Tim's caliber was perfect for Chancellor Palpatine.”

Tim Curry was a prolific voice actor for much of his career. Nickelodeon Movies/Kobal/Shutterstock

Curry voiced Darth Sidious throughout Seasons 5 and 6 of the series, including some of the most lauded episodes like “The Wrong Jedi” and “Voices.” His imposing voice blended perfectly into the world of the series, and while his voice may have sounded different from his predecessors, it felt so natural that it didn’t really matter.

Curry may be remembered for his live-action roles where his mastery of physical comedy affected everything from the door-slamming farce of Clue to the fantastical world of Legend, but just his voice alone is enough to transform a role from just a character to a figure with a voice that sticks in your head for weeks after. Tim Curry, the actor may no longer be with us, but Tim Curry, the voice, can be found everywhere, even in a galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is now streaming on Disney+.