In the world of speculative fiction, the more realistic something is, the scarier. These aren’t horror movies with big jump scares and screeching scores. They’re not meant to scare you; they’re meant to haunt you, like an artifact from the future was released into theaters.

Over 40 years ago, a truly chilling TV movie put the fear of a nuclear apocalypse into British audiences. Unflinching, pragmatic, and unrelentingly graphic, Threads is an iconic part of U.K. culture — and you can now own it in stunning 4K, making the already realistic story even more lifelike.

Threads is the story of a small English town and how it is affected by a nuclear conflict between the U.S. and Iran. Pregnant Ruth (Karen Meagher) takes shelter with her family, but she has no idea what the world will look like in the future. All she’s sure of is that her baby’s father has certainly perished.

In a straightforward docudrama style, a narrator takes us through every step of the blast, from the panic buys before the impact, the instructions given to the public, and the slow creeping symptoms of radiation sickness. It’s difficult not to feel a little queasy yourself when you watch these characters make peace with their fates, with faces half melted and skin falling off. The special effects may not be the best, but between the documentary-style filmmaking and the convincing performances, you don’t have a choice but to completely buy into the story.

As startling as the first act is — the blast sequence in particular, told in silent split-second shots, will stay with you for weeks — the ending is one of the most devastating finales in movie history. There’s a reason why director Mick Jackson took issue with the producers of an upcoming remake highlighting how “resilience and connection can offer hope even in the most challenging of times.”

This isn’t a movie about hope. It’s a worst-case scenario of despair and loss, and hope is purposefully nowhere in sight. “Hope that it all turns out great in the end and that everybody’s resilient? It’s not true,” Jackson told Empire.

How Was Threads Received Upon Release?

Threads aired on September 23, 1984 at 9:30pm on the BBC, but it didn’t premiere in the U.S. until January 1985. As a TV movie, it wasn’t widely reviewed, but those who did watch it were instantly affected. “Clearly, Threads is not a balanced discussion about the pros and cons of nuclear armaments,” John J. O’Connor wrote in The New York Times. “It is a candidly biased warning. And it is, as calculated, unsettlingly powerful.”

It wasn’t just critics who praised Threads, though. It was often cited by politicians as an effective tool in communicating the dangers of nuclear conflict. “This story must be told time and time again,” then-Labour party leader Neil Kinnock wrote the filmmakers in a letter. “Don’t, by the way, be troubled by the possibility that some people might be inured to the real thing by seeing horrifying films. The dangers of complacency are much greater than any risks of knowledge.”

Why Is Threads Important To See Now?

We may not be living in as politically tenuous a time as 1984, but the nuclear threat can often feel like a sword of Damocles that could fall at any moment. This may not be a feel-good movie that can assuage those anxieties, but it does show a scenario, even if it is worst-case. Just as people flocked to watch Contagion in March 2020, there’s something oddly soothing about an apocalyptic story.

Since its release, Threads has developed a devoted following, often cited as a “masterpiece” and one of the greatest British sci-fi movies ever. But watching it, it doesn’t feel like a sci-fi movie. It feels like a parallel universe.

Threads showed the effects of nuclear fallout in unflinching detail. BBC

What New Features Does The Threads 4K Release Have?

Severin Films’ release of Threads is full of bonus features focusing on this massive production, as well as expert testimonials about how realistic the apocalypse is. The bonuses aren’t limited to the disc, either — there’s also a replica of the actual advice the administration distributed to the public in the 1980s. Check out the full list of bonus features below: