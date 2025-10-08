It feels like every story ever made is currently slated for a remake, but at least they’re not all devoid of creativity. A good remake can be an opportunity to redefine or update an origin story with more depth, and there’s no better example of that than Macon Blair’s The Toxic Avenger.

Blair took Troma’s splatterpunk superhero movie and imbued it with an exploration of how unfair the healthcare industry can be; instead of the original’s bullied loner, this movie’s hero is Winston Gooze, a janitor trying to support his stepson. But when he’s diagnosed with a brain issue that requires treatment not covered by his healthcare plan, he seeks revenge by becoming The Toxic Avenger. That revenge isn’t just fictional: the studio behind the movie is helping real-life victims.

The Toxic Avenger’s update is sadly topical. Kaufman/Herz/Lorimar/Kobal/Shutterstock

Ahead of The Toxic Avenger’s August release, distributor Cineverse came up with a creative way to spread the word by taking the last of its marketing budget and donating it to Undue Medical Debt, a non-profit that helps pay outstanding medical bills. The initial donation helped wipe out $5 million in medical debt, and the studio pledged to contribute more for every million the movie made at the box office.

According to Bloody Disgusting, Cineverse’s contributions and fan donations ultimately ended up forgiving $15 million in debt. Undue purchases medical debt accrued by those most in need for pennies on the dollar, so a single dollar can purchase an average of $100 of qualifying debt.

Winston Gooze (Peter Dinklage) is fueled by spite for the healthcare industry (and toxic waste). Cineverse

It’s a delightfully wholesome way to market a movie full of gory practical effects, but in a way, it actually reflects the film. Yes, it’s full of exploding heads, but underneath that is a story about how the need to care for others can drive people to extreme measures. All you need to make a difference in someone’s life is a few dollars; the glowing mop and tutu are optional.

The Toxic Avenger is now available to purchase on digital platforms.