The Testaments Teases The YA-ification Of The Handmaid’s Tale

The Republic of Gilead, an ultra-religious regime determined to bring women back to their “rightful place,” was always depicted as a hellscape in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. Across six seasons, we watched Handmaids in their struggle to break free and fight from the outside — but its upcoming sequel series, The Testaments, will depict a similar fight from within Gilead’s cage. The show is shaping up to be the dystopian coming-of-age thriller that feels unbearably close to our own reality, following a group of young women as they come to terms with the reality that awaits them as wives and Handmaidens to a dehumanizing, chauvinist elite.

The Testaments’ first trailer has a lot of fun playing with that tension, reintroducing a character that Handmaid’s Tale fans already know well. One Battle After Another star Chase Infiniti is Agnes, the daughter who was taken from June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) and inducted into Gilead society. She has no idea that her mother is a revolutionary fighting the very forces holding Agnes hostage; in the trailer’s opening moments, she’s naturally unaware that she’s a hostage at all. Her charmed life as a member of the “Plums” is soundtracked to The Cranberries’ “Dreams,” which goes a long way in detailing that false sense of security. And though that bubble does eventually burst, it’s clear The Testaments is charting a new path within this franchise, giving this gritty dystopia the YA treatment.

“Plucky heroine rises up against an omnipotent authoritarian regime” is an evergreen trope in young adult fiction, but it hasn’t gotten much play since The Hunger Games and all its clones drained the well dry in the 2010s. That said, it’s still incredibly effective, especially when paired with a world like Gilead. Handmaid’s Tale never shied away from depicting Gilead’s tools of indoctrination, but there’s something about The Testaments that makes it all feel novel again. Its first trailer, narrated by Agnes, parrots countless platitudes that one could find in the pages of a YA novel. “It’s easier to accept a story than believe that the people around you are monsters,” she says, hinting at the beginnings of a very different revolution.

It doesn’t seem to take long for the Plums to radicalize themselves, and the arrival of Daisy (Lucy Halliday) — who’s a member of the Canadian resistance in disguise — will only fast-track this uprising. Her presence triggers a reckoning for Agnes and her classmates, who each begin to realize just how insignificant their own desires are. Change is in the air, and not only because hormones are raging, tempting the Plums into “impulsive” decisions. The heroines of The Testaments are coming into their power just as their predecessors in The Handmaid’s Tale did — and with this YA setting, hopefully their fight against Gilead won’t be quite so bleak.

The Testaments debuts April 8 on Hulu and Disney+.