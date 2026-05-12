Everything You Need To Know To Watch The Punisher: One Last Kill

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 had appearances from countless figures in the Marvel NYC scene, including Jack Duquesne, BB Urich, and Bullseye, but there was one figure who was noticeably absent throughout the entire season: Frank Castle, aka The Punisher. The character made his MCU debut in the second season of Netflix’s Daredevil series, and returned again to help out the Man Without Fear in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1. But, despite a plot that followed Wilson Fisk’s mounting vendetta against vigilantes, he was nowhere to be found in Season 2.

However, Frank Castle will be making his silver screen debut this summer in the upcoming movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day. So what has he been up to since? That’s the question expected to be answered by The Punisher: One Last Kill, a one-shot, standalone Marvel Television special that will be available on Disney+ soon. Here’s everything you need to know about this special, from what to expect to when to expect it.

What is the Punisher: One Last Kill Release Date?

The Punisher: One Last Kill premieres on Disney+ on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. This is one week after Daredevil: Born Again Season 2’s finale, so it’s taking on the show’s release slot even if the plot isn’t closely connected to the series. Essentially, this one-off special is a companion piece to that show.

Frank Castle grapples with his past in The Punisher: One Last Kill. Marvel Studios

What is the Punisher: One Last Kill Release Time?

The Punisher: One Last Kill premieres at the now-customary time of 6:00 p.m PT/9:00 p.m. ET. Much like Daredevil before it, this allows for the series to compete with traditional prime-time releases on broadcast television and makes it easier for fans this side of the Prime Meridian to watch at the same time and avoid being spoiled.

What is the Punisher: One Last Kill Runtime?

While The Punisher: One Last Kill was initially thought to be a feature-length streaming movie, a report from dependable runtime leaker Cryptic4KQual suggests it will actually be 44 minutes without credits. This is actually par for the course for Disney+, as a number of other one-off Marvel specials like The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Werewolf By Night both clocked in under an hour.

This runtime is probably for the best, as fans are already accustomed to 40-ish minute slots after two months of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. This is just a bonus episode, catching up with a character we missed out on.

Is There a Trailer for Punisher: One Last Kill?

Yes! Check out the trailer below:

The trailer shows Frank Castle, racked with grief and guilt over his actions, trying to “find peace” by returning to the Punisher persona. Hopefully, that also means explaining where he’s been — and how he’ll return to the MCU in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. It also highlights the fact that Jon Bernthal isn’t just the star; he also serves as co-writer and executive producer.

What is the Plot of Punisher: One Last Kill?

We don’t know much about this MCU special, but there is some info out there. Marvel released this cryptic synopsis: “As Frank Castle searches for meaning beyond revenge, an unexpected force pulls him back into the fight.” So, as much as this will be an action-packed special, it sounds like it will also dive deep into the psyche of Frank Castle and what drives him to fight, a character study he deserves after appearing as a supporting character.

The Punisher: One Last Kill premieres Tuesday, May 12, 2026 on Disney+.