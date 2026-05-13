The Punisher Special Just Debuted A Crucial Comic Book Villain

Just by the nature of who the Punisher is, the character doesn’t really lend himself to having the kind of expansive rogues gallery enjoyed (or despised) by other comic book characters. Superheroes like Daredevil, Spider-Man, and Batman have a colorful roster of villains that serve as perpetual thorns in their sides, and the Kingpin, the Green Goblin, and the Joker are perhaps some of the most recognizable antagonists in modern fiction. If they were enemies of the Punisher, however, it’s a little hard to imagine him dealing with repeated Arkham Asylum breakouts or being empathetic to Norman Osborn’s fragile psyche.

That’s not to say that Frank Castle doesn’t have a few recurring nuisances, and the disfigured vengeful mobster Jigsaw and the sadistic cannibal mercenary Barracuda are among some of the most heinous. Ironically enough, Frank’s ruthless approach to “crimefighting” frequently has the unintended side-effect of making common criminals even worse, perpetuating a never-ending series of escalations. The most recent appearance of The Punisher in the MCU, the special One Last Kill, exemplifies this problem and introduces audiences to a villain that might arguably hold the biggest grudge against Marvel’s favorite mass-murdering vigilante.

The great irony of Frank Castle’s crusade is that the more criminals he murders, the more he creates. Marvel Studios

Taking place during season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again, the special explains why Frank doesn’t show up during Matt and Kingpin’s battle for Hell’s Kitchen: he’s been busy, stuck between a PTSD-spurred mental breakdown and slaughtering the last remaining perpetrators of his family’s murder (that we know of). Unluckily enough, the latest victims of his wrath weren’t just any random gangsters, but members of the Gnucci crime family, and due to Frank’s actions, they’ve been left without a father and two sons. Enter Ma Gnucci, the organization’s bitter matriarch, who puts a hit out on Frank and briefly turns the neighborhood into Hell on Earth as she pursues revenge.

Isabella “Ma” Gnucci was introduced in Garth Ennis’ seminal 12-issue run on the character back in 2000, a storyline commonly referred to as “Welcome Back, Frank” because it served as a soft reboot (the end of the ‘90s saw Castle killed and resurrected as a supernatural hero). Unlike the Disney+ special, Frank murders Isabella’s sons only to herald his return as the scourge of the New York underworld, and his flashy reappearance kicks off an intense conflict between the vigilante and the Gnucci family leader. Isabella went full scorched earth in her attempts to send Castle to his maker — in one of their encounters, she and her lackeys cornered Frank at the Central Park Zoo, only for the Punisher to dispatch the goons before tossing Isabella into the polar bear exhibit to be mauled to near-death.

Not even the loss of her limbs was enough to end Isabella Gnucci’s obsessive revenge quest. Marvel Comics

Losing both arms and legs didn’t stop her, however, and only 10 days later, a barely recovered Ma Gnucci put a $10 million bounty on Frank’s head and dispatched a savage assassin to ensure the job got done. Of course, the Punisher inevitably defeated his would-be murderer and brought his severed head to the Gnucci front lawn, prompting what was left of her once thriving criminal empire to throw down their arms in fear and self-preservation. Out of moves and resources, Isabella was left to burn inside her family home after Castle set it ablaze.

The ruthless mother makes it out of One Last Kill unharmed after Frank chooses to save a coffee shop owner and his daughter instead of pursuing her. The Punisher himself is set to return pretty quickly with an appearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, although it’s unlikely that Ma Gnucci will show up on his heels so soon after he slaughtered the forces she sent after him. Still, she’s too big a loose thread to be left dangling for long. Chances are that wherever Frank Castle turns up next, Isabella Gnucci won’t be far behind, shadowing him as a perpetual reminder of the consequences of his extreme lifestyle.

The Punisher: One Last Kill is streaming on Disney+.