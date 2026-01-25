It’s hard to be a superhero fan. Even the most devoted Marvel enthusiast has to admit that the movies can get formulaic, and the superhero films that try to veer from the norm are still engineered to be crowd-pleasers.

But the superhero landscape doesn’t have to be like this. Comics, more than most fandoms, rely on diehard fans, and those fans have their own stories that often go neglected. A few years ago, an emerging filmmaker took one of her favorite comic book characters and turned their origin story into a surreal queer coming-of-age saga unlike anything you’ve seen before. Once hounded by copyright issues, it’s finally streaming for free on Tubi.

The People’s Joker has a very memorable style. Altered Innocence

The People’s Joker is the feature debut of Vera Drew, a comedy editor with credits on Comedy Bang Bang! and Tim and Eric’s Beef House. Drew stars as Harlequin the Joker, a trans woman comedian who moves to the big city in search of acceptance. It’s a manic video collage full of jokes poking fun at improv schools, Saturday Night Live, coming out, and the DC universe, all in the same breath.

Things start to look up when Harlequin meets Mr. J, an “edgy” transmasculine comedian who looks an awful lot like Jared Leto. But their relationship — and Mr. J’s relationship with a certain caped crusader — prompts Harlequin to save her dystopian world. It all ends with a surprisingly touching confrontation with her mother (and a fever-dream musical sequence).

When The People’s Joker premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, Drew received an “angry letter” about copyright issues that led to planned screenings getting canceled. But this turned out to be a textbook example of the Streisand Effect: by trying to quash the film, The People’s Joker became the superhero movie Warner Bros. doesn’t want you to see.

The People’s Joker bounces between animation and green-screen-filled live action. Altered Innocence

The People’s Joker is a parody, but I still found it more emotionally moving than many other superhero films. Harlequin deals with coming out, abuse, self-esteem issues, medication dependence, and plenty of other real-world issues, but in classic comic book method, these subjects are given a veneer of weirdness and visual flair.

Now, almost four years after that fateful TIFF premiere, The People’s Joker has cemented itself as a crucial text of the superhero genre. If you call yourself a superhero fan, then you haven’t seen it all until you’ve seen this.

The People’s Joker is streaming for free on Tubi.