The Legend Of Zelda Movie Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

As people debate whether the superhero movie age is coming to a close, Hollywood has set its sights on a new intellectual property frontier: the video game. There have already been several high-profile successes this year alone, ranging from massive corporate endeavors like the recent Mortal Kombat 2 to smaller independent adaptations like Markiplier’s shockingly profitable Iron Lung. Looking towards the future makes it clear just how obsessed studios are with bringing games to life: in just the next few years, we can expect a live-action Elden Ring movie, adaptations of both Call of Duty and Battlefield, and a take on Hideo Kojima’s long-thought-unfilmable Metal Gear Solid.

Of all the major players who have benefited from Hollywood’s attention turning towards consoles, Nintendo is undoubtedly one of the biggest winners. 2021’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie was a billion-dollar hit at the box office, and this year’s sequel, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, has almost crossed that threshold as well. While there’s speculation floating about as to whether we’ll see Glen Powell’s version of Star-Fox in his own spin-off, there’s a separate Nintendo property fast approaching theaters, and it’ll be arriving sooner than you expected.

2027’s The Legend of Zelda will be the first time the property has ever received a theatrical film. Sony Pictures

An announcement from the official Nintendo Twitter page revealed that the live-action Legend of Zelda adaptation just had its release date moved up a week, from May 7 to April 30, 2027. The reveal came directly from the game’s original co-creator and one of the company’s representative directors, Shigeru Miyamoto. First announced back in 2023, the highly anticipated film is directed by Wes Ball (of The Maze Runner and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes fame) and stars relative newcomers Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Bo Bragason as Link and Zelda.

If Nintendo had a Mount Rushmore of its pop culture icons, Mario and Link would undoubtedly be the two biggest faces on it, which means that hype has been building for a Zelda adaptation for years now. There have been no concrete plot details yet, but considering the series generally follows a similar narrative structure across all its games, it will more than likely involve the villainous Ganon kidnapping Princess Zelda and gaining the power of the Triforce, prompting the intervention of the courageous Hylian hero Link. A few games in the series focus on other villains, but Ganon is easily the franchise’s primary antagonist.

If Link and Zelda are making their big-screen debut, then Ganondorf won’t be far behind. Nintendo

At its heart, The Legend of Zelda is a coming-of-age adventure, and considering that Wes Ball’s previous projects have all been in that genre, it seems like a match made in the Sacred Realm. Adapting one of the most recognizable works in gaming history certainly isn’t an easy task, but fans and newcomers alike will get to experience Link and Zelda’s first excursion into live-action just a little bit earlier.

The Legend of Zelda hits theaters on April 30, 2027.