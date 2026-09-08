Nobody would’ve believed it back in 1993, when Super Mario Bros. arrived in theaters to horrendous reviews, but Nintendo has since become one of the financial champions of video game adaptations. 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie was a huge success for the studio, and holds the distinction of being the highest-grossing film made based on a video game. And while it didn’t quite reach the same heights as the first movie, this year’s sequel, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, was almost as successful, while a cameo by Fox McCloud opened the door for more adaptations of other classic Nintendo properties.

But before the StarFox team, Donkey Kong, or Kirby make the transition to becoming movie stars, there’s another beloved Nintendo property set to beat them to the punch. Having been in development in some form for over a decade now, fans are now closer than ever to seeing a big-screen film version of The Legend of Zelda. And while details are still tightly under wraps, there are a few things we know for sure about our first live-action trip to Hyrule.

The official logo for the live-action Legend of Zelda film. Sony Pictures Releasing

What Is The Legend Of Zelda Movie About?

Attempts to bring the Zelda franchise to the big screen go back as far as a computer-generated pitch reel from 2007, but this version was announced in 2023, with Wes Ball of The Maze Runner and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes directing. The plot has been kept secret, but it’s fairly safe to assume that the basic story will follow the cyclical narrative of the games, where Princess Zelda recruits Link to save Hyrule from a cataclysmic threat posed by the immortal demonic warrior Ganondorf. While each game can be boiled down to the same general conflict, there are massive differences between, say, Ocarina of Time and Breath of the Wild, so the film’s plot could change depending on which installment it’s pulling inspiration from.

Considering the age of the cast, the film has likely drawn inspiration from the young adult Link games, like Skyward Sword or Breath of the Wild. Nintendo

Who Is In The Legend Of Zelda Movie?

Link, Princess Zelda, and Ganon are some of the most recognizable characters in gaming, and for years, many fans have hoped Nintendo would go with relatively unknown actors if a live-action adaptation happened. That time is upon us, and luckily for them, Nintendo has indeed gone with an ensemble heavy on the newcomers, including:

Bo Bragason as Princess Zelda

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link

Uli Latukefu as Ganondorf

Dichen Lachman as Impa

Yvone Strahovski

Lydia Peckham

Sam Neill

Is There A Trailer For The Legend Of Zelda Movie?

Not yet, but we’ll update this page as soon as one arrives.

When Does The Legend Of Zelda Release?

The live-action The Legend of Zelda film is set to release on April 30, 2027, a full 20 years after the pitch video for the unproduced CG-animated adaptation. Back in 2007, the idea of video game movies being huge moneymaking successes was a pipe dream, but the 2020s have turned the genre into a box office juggernaut that all of Hollywood is trying to profit from. If there were ever a perfect time to bring Zelda and Link to theaters, it’s now. Hopefully, when the movie arrives next year, it’s an epic experience worthy of a franchise that’s entranced gamers for over four decades.

The Legend of Zelda hits theaters on April 30, 2027.